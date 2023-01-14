Meal-A-Day menu, senior center activities
Senior Center Weekly Calendar Week of Jan. 16-20 Activities Monday Closed for MLK holiday Tuesday
Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR (just for fun) at 10:45 a.m.; 42 at noon; Yahtzee at 2 p.m.
Wednesday
Bingo at 9:30 a.m. (Being called by Sherry Moore from CHRISTUS); Euchre at 11 a.m.; Tech Talk at 1 p.m.; Gin rummy at 3p.m.
Thursday
Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR (Just for fun) at 10:45 a.m.; Blood pressure clinic (Mays home health) at 11 a.m.; Rummikub at 1 p.m.
Friday
Bingo at 9:30 a.m. (Being called today by Mike from visiting Angels); 42 at 11 a.m.; Pinochle at 1:30 a.m.; Meal-A-Day Monday
BBQ chicken thighs, potatoes, cabbage Tuesday
Manager's Choice Peas and carrots Wednesday
Taco soup, salad, crackers Thursday Southwest omelette, raisin bran muffins and fruit salad
Friday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans and
corn, roll
Volunteers needed
The Meal-A-Day program is operated from the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center at 150 Martin Luther King Blvd.
They are in need of volunteer cooks, drivers and substitute workers when others are out.
For more information call 903-885-1661,
Comments / 0