Meal-A-Day menu, senior center activities

Senior Center Weekly Calendar Week of Jan. 16-20 Activities Monday Closed for MLK holiday Tuesday

Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR (just for fun) at 10:45 a.m.; 42 at noon; Yahtzee at 2 p.m.

Wednesday

Bingo at 9:30 a.m. (Being called by Sherry Moore from CHRISTUS); Euchre at 11 a.m.; Tech Talk at 1 p.m.; Gin rummy at 3p.m.

Thursday

Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR (Just for fun) at 10:45 a.m.; Blood pressure clinic (Mays home health) at 11 a.m.; Rummikub at 1 p.m.

Friday

Bingo at 9:30 a.m. (Being called today by Mike from visiting Angels); 42 at 11 a.m.; Pinochle at 1:30 a.m.; Meal-A-Day Monday

BBQ chicken thighs, potatoes, cabbage Tuesday

Manager's Choice Peas and carrots Wednesday

Taco soup, salad, crackers Thursday Southwest omelette, raisin bran muffins and fruit salad

Friday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans and

corn, roll

Volunteers needed

The Meal-A-Day program is operated from the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center at 150 Martin Luther King Blvd.

They are in need of volunteer cooks, drivers and substitute workers when others are out.

For more information call 903-885-1661,