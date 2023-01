CPCISD January awards Image AWARD TIME — Elementary Student of the Month at Como-Pickton is first grader Harlin Lankford. He is presented the award by teacher Karmon Bain and principal Jim Shaw. Submitted photos STUDENT AWARD — Principal Buck Haynes of Como-Pickton presented the January Junior High Student of the Month award to seventh grader Logan Silva. TEACHER HONORED —Chelsea Cockrum is presented the Como-Pickton CISD Teacher of the Month award for January by Junior High Principal Buck Haynes. Submitted photos TOP HONORS — Como-Pickton High School Student of the Month award went to Lauren Lewellen. She is given the award by Como-Pickton High School Principal Kelly Baird. News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 06:01

PICKTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO