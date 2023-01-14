ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans wondering if 1 notable prospect will declare for NFL Draft

By Dan Benton
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen most of their eligible players declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, but there is one notable exception: quarterback CJ Stroud.

It’s long been expected that Stroud would move on to the NFL after three seasons at OSU, but suddenly there seems to be some question. With just days remaining until the deadline, the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to make a call.

Stroud is widely considered one of the top-three draft-eligible quarterbacks, joining Kentucky’s Will Levis and Alabama’s Bryce Young. Many mock drafts have him going No. 1 overall or, at worst, No. 2 overall. Those projections often include trade-up scenarios, which demonstrates how valuable Stroud is viewed among analysts and scouts alike.

But Stroud’s extended deliberation is not unprecedented. Throughout the years, there have been several top quarterbacks that waited until the last moment or opted to return to school. Peyton Manning did it at Tennessee in 1997 and Andrew Luck did it at Stanford in 2011. More recently, Justin Herbert returned to Oregon in 2019.

The difference in Stroud’s scenario is that he wouldn’t necessarily lose a year of income. Thanks to NIL deals, players can return to college and still make money via endorsements. It’s not NFL-level money, but it’s more than enough to potentially give them pause if they don’t like how the draft order has shaped up.

That’s not to say this is the case with Stroud, who could still decide to declare. But it’s certainly something worth watching over the next 48 hours.

