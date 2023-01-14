ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fronteras Desk

Winter storm leaves parts of northern AZ in more than 2 feet of snow

A winter snowstorm that blanketed parts of northern Arizona with more than a foot of snow, and it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that wasn’t expected to expire until late Tuesday night, and flurries were still falling across Flagstaff earlier in the day.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

Flagstaff snow helping Arizona's water needs

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The high country was hit with another round of snow on Tuesday, making January’s snowfall amount the most in over a decade, according to Salt River Project. There aren’t many days in the immediate forecast where Flagstaff temperatures surpass 40 degrees but when there is...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
publicnewsservice.org

Drought Conditions in AZ Improving

Arizona's drought conditions are improving. Erinanne Saffell, state climatologist, said it is important to note Arizona evaluates short-term and long-term drought, both of which have recently improved. Saffell explained when looking at short-term drought, things like precipitation, soil moisture and vegetation are essential in understanding short-term effects. For long-term drought,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Day Tuesday morning for rain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our incredible winter storm rolls along on this MLK Monday with on-and-off showers across the Valley and more snow falling up in northern and eastern Arizona. We can expect on and off rainy conditions with slick roads across the Valley tonight and into tomorrow morning. A possible thunderstorm or two may cause thunder to roll in the late night hours. There also could be spots with heavy rain associated with these thunderstorms, up to half an inch in some upslope locations. Patchy fog with low visibility could also be possible Tuesday morning as people head back to work and students go back to school. Look for the sun to come out Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 50′s.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Heavy rain and snow’s impact on Arizona drought conditions

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re currently seeing heavy rain and snow across Arizona, but what does this mean for our ongoing drought? That depends on whether you’re taking a short-term or long-term look at the issue. “Anytime that we can get a system to move through, especially during the winter, that’s a bonus,” National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix Lead Meteorologist Alex Young said.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Live: Arizona in for a rainy, snowy MLK Day

PHOENIX — The Valley woke up to rain on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the High Country woke up to several school and road closures as the second round of storms moved into the state. Flagstaff and Williams Unified School Districts have called snow days for Tuesday,...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12news.com

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Tonto River Basin faces still more flooding with winter storm

The MLK festival will happen in a smaller space at the Urban Plaza since the grass at Hance Park is fenced off to the public until Super Bowl events. Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. ADOT officials are asking travelers to stay...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell across the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX — There are still another two weeks left of January and the month has already recorded some of the most rainfall the Valley has seen in years. As of Jan. 16, the Phoenix area had accumulated 1.07" of rainfall. The Valley has not recorded over an inch of rainfall during the month of January since 2017 when 1.31" fell over the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way

A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE

