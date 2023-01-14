Read full article on original website
Related
Fronteras Desk
Winter storm leaves parts of northern AZ in more than 2 feet of snow
A winter snowstorm that blanketed parts of northern Arizona with more than a foot of snow, and it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that wasn’t expected to expire until late Tuesday night, and flurries were still falling across Flagstaff earlier in the day.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff tries to dig itself out amid big winter storm
Arizona is still feeling the effects of a big winter storm that brought rain to the Phoenix area and snow to the high country. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff.
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snow helping Arizona's water needs
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The high country was hit with another round of snow on Tuesday, making January’s snowfall amount the most in over a decade, according to Salt River Project. There aren’t many days in the immediate forecast where Flagstaff temperatures surpass 40 degrees but when there is...
publicnewsservice.org
Drought Conditions in AZ Improving
Arizona's drought conditions are improving. Erinanne Saffell, state climatologist, said it is important to note Arizona evaluates short-term and long-term drought, both of which have recently improved. Saffell explained when looking at short-term drought, things like precipitation, soil moisture and vegetation are essential in understanding short-term effects. For long-term drought,...
AZFamily
Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
12news.com
More than a foot of snow covers Flagstaff
Snow is falling in Arizona’s high country. In Flagstaff people are coming out to enjoy the fresh powder.
Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in
The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
AZFamily
First Alert Day Tuesday morning for rain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our incredible winter storm rolls along on this MLK Monday with on-and-off showers across the Valley and more snow falling up in northern and eastern Arizona. We can expect on and off rainy conditions with slick roads across the Valley tonight and into tomorrow morning. A possible thunderstorm or two may cause thunder to roll in the late night hours. There also could be spots with heavy rain associated with these thunderstorms, up to half an inch in some upslope locations. Patchy fog with low visibility could also be possible Tuesday morning as people head back to work and students go back to school. Look for the sun to come out Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 50′s.
AZFamily
Heavy rain and snow’s impact on Arizona drought conditions
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re currently seeing heavy rain and snow across Arizona, but what does this mean for our ongoing drought? That depends on whether you’re taking a short-term or long-term look at the issue. “Anytime that we can get a system to move through, especially during the winter, that’s a bonus,” National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix Lead Meteorologist Alex Young said.
12news.com
Live: Arizona in for a rainy, snowy MLK Day
PHOENIX — The Valley woke up to rain on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the High Country woke up to several school and road closures as the second round of storms moved into the state. Flagstaff and Williams Unified School Districts have called snow days for Tuesday,...
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
12news.com
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
Arizona town locked in battle over water after city cuts off supply to its 1,000 residents forcing extreme measures
AN Arizona suburb has gotten its water supply cut off, leaving 1,000 residents to participate in extreme measures to get water. The Rio Verde Foothills have been left high and dry by neighboring Scottsdale, Arizona, after the city stopped transporting water to the suburb on January 1. The city says...
AZFamily
Tonto River Basin faces still more flooding with winter storm
The MLK festival will happen in a smaller space at the Urban Plaza since the grass at Hance Park is fenced off to the public until Super Bowl events. Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. ADOT officials are asking travelers to stay...
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell across the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX — There are still another two weeks left of January and the month has already recorded some of the most rainfall the Valley has seen in years. As of Jan. 16, the Phoenix area had accumulated 1.07" of rainfall. The Valley has not recorded over an inch of rainfall during the month of January since 2017 when 1.31" fell over the Valley.
knau.org
Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way
A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16 - 1/17/23
Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 72 hours (last updated at 5 a.m., Jan. 17 2023):
Live updates: Road closures ease up in the High Country, rain moves out of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — The first of two major winter storm systems is here. Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for elevations above 5,500 feet until 5 p.m. Sunday. As of Sunday morning light showers are moving across the Valley, but NWS Phoenix says not to expect much rainfall.
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Comments / 5