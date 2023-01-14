ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say

By Mia Morales
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said.

Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious plate, assault family violence, theft, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of controlled substance PG2 and possession of controlled substance PG3, according to news release from CCSO.

Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing

Cameron County Investigators executed an arrest warrant on Castro at the 1900 block of Tyler Street in Harlingen, the release stated.

“Castro had 11 active warrants out of Cameron County and other departments,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in the release.

Upon entering the apartment, deputies noticed Castro carrying a black duffle bag and attempting to leave the residence through a back door, deputies said. Authorities arrested Castro in the back of the residence without further incident, according to the release.

“Upon searching the black duffle bag, investigators located 10.9 ounces of green leafy substance resembling Marijuana, 8 baggies with 63.36 grams of Alprazolam pills resembling Xanax , 1 plastic baggie with 25.4 grams of white powder substance resembling Crack Cocaine, 122 packages weighing 120 grams of THC and $2,821 in U.S. Currency were seized,” Sheriff Garza said in the release.

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release)
In addition to the 11 active warrants, Castro was also charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance PG1, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance PG2, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance PG3 and possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

BPD: Man chokes woman; hits woman’s mother with the car

Castro was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

According to Cameron County Sheriffs, the investigation is ongoing.

