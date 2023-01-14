Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom snuck some quality family time into their busy schedules this week! The sweet couple was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 16 taking their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, on a bike ride to a zoo. The 45-year-old British actor pedaled Daisy around on the back of his wide-wheeled MATE bike, which retails for a minimum of $3,100 and is currently out of stock.

