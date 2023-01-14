Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Related
Louisville Extends Offer to Standout JUCO Guard Koron Davis
The shooting guard from Indiana is currently the second-leading scorer in the CCCAA.
Louisville BB Recruiting: Ashton Williamson needs an offer
Currently, Louisville has two members of the Class of 2023 recruiting class, 6-foot-6 small forward Kaleb Glenn out of La Porte, Indiana and 6-foot-6 small forward Curtis Williams Jr. out of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. These two players add great depth to the forward position for Louisville basketball, but Coach Kenny Payne needs assets on all fronts this coming offseason because more than likely the roster will be a complete overhaul from this season to next season.
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
This week has Louisville (2-16) hosting Pittsburgh (12-6) on Wednesday. The Cardinals have dropped seven straight contests, including a 80-59 home loss to North Carolina on Saturday. There are 352 Division I programs that classify for the national statistical rankings, with 11 more in the process of transitioning to the...
Louisville BB Recruiting: Ballard’s Gabe Sisk needs an offer
It has to be difficult for Head Coach Kenny Payne and the staff not to look forward to next season in hopes of a massive roster overhaul, while they are currently sitting with a 2-16 cumulative record. The Louisville basketball team is not where it normally is this season. Usually, Louisville basketball is synonymous with greatness and it was synonymous with the legendary Rick Pitino for many years.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana score Top 15 classes with football transfers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding a college football poll that features Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in the Top 15 of any category is a challenging task — I don't care if you're talking about the tailgating experience, traffic flow or wins and losses. I found a category that...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
The Cardinals will attempt to rebound from their blowout loss to North Carolina when they host the Panthers.
Card Chronicle
Louisville football No. 5 in ACCDN’s way too early top 5
Remember, the ACC is moving away from divisions in 2023, so the race will be for the top two spots. Louisville does not have the No. 1, No. 3 or No. 4 team in these rankings on its schedule this season (although Florida State at No. 4 feels a bit ridiculous), and gets No. 2 (Duke) at home.
Kentucky by Heart: Kevin Gibson’s ‘This Used to Be Louisville’ offers unique look at KY’s largest city
All of us have been in or driven by renovated old buildings or other structures that cause us to think: When was it built or what was its original purpose? And there MUST be some fascinating stories along the way…. Kevin Gibson, who grew up in the Louisville area, took...
wdrb.com
2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
Quarles to reschedule political event after being billed alongside officer in Breonna Taylor raid
Following criticism that he would have been speaking alongside one of the police officers who participated in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has opted to reschedule an event in Bowling Green with a local Republican women’s group. Over the weekend, the Republican Women’s Club of South Central KY […] The post Quarles to reschedule political event after being billed alongside officer in Breonna Taylor raid appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0