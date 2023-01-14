ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville BB Recruiting: Ashton Williamson needs an offer

Currently, Louisville has two members of the Class of 2023 recruiting class, 6-foot-6 small forward Kaleb Glenn out of La Porte, Indiana and 6-foot-6 small forward Curtis Williams Jr. out of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. These two players add great depth to the forward position for Louisville basketball, but Coach Kenny Payne needs assets on all fronts this coming offseason because more than likely the roster will be a complete overhaul from this season to next season.
247Sports

Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update

This week has Louisville (2-16) hosting Pittsburgh (12-6) on Wednesday. The Cardinals have dropped seven straight contests, including a 80-59 home loss to North Carolina on Saturday. There are 352 Division I programs that classify for the national statistical rankings, with 11 more in the process of transitioning to the...
FanSided

Louisville BB Recruiting: Ballard’s Gabe Sisk needs an offer

It has to be difficult for Head Coach Kenny Payne and the staff not to look forward to next season in hopes of a massive roster overhaul, while they are currently sitting with a 2-16 cumulative record. The Louisville basketball team is not where it normally is this season. Usually, Louisville basketball is synonymous with greatness and it was synonymous with the legendary Rick Pitino for many years.
Card Chronicle

Louisville football No. 5 in ACCDN’s way too early top 5

Remember, the ACC is moving away from divisions in 2023, so the race will be for the top two spots. Louisville does not have the No. 1, No. 3 or No. 4 team in these rankings on its schedule this season (although Florida State at No. 4 feels a bit ridiculous), and gets No. 2 (Duke) at home.
wdrb.com

2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
Kentucky Lantern

Quarles to reschedule political event after being billed alongside officer in Breonna Taylor raid

Following criticism that he would have been speaking alongside one of the police officers who participated in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has opted to reschedule an event in Bowling Green with a local Republican women’s group.  Over the weekend, the Republican Women’s Club of South Central KY […] The post Quarles to reschedule political event after being billed alongside officer in Breonna Taylor raid appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
FanSided

FanSided

