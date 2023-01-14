Read full article on original website
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
Clouds to dominate area skies into the weekend
Moist air wrapping into a center of low pressure over northern Iowa on Monday spread bands of rain across the Midwest. Unseasonable 50-degree dew points extended into central Illinois, maintaining a solid deck of low overcast across the Chicago area, and bringing the city its 8th day this month with zero sunshine. Through the 16th, this January has offered a mere 20% of possible sunshine, just half of what is normal. Though partial sun is to emerge on Tuesday, another weather system is forecast to begin spreading a lowering overcast across our area by midday Wednesday. This next system, which moved inland from the California coast on Monday, is expected to pass across northern Illinois early Thursday morning meaning Chicagoans can expect another round of wet weather. As the storm center moves NE, precipitation will likely transition to snow showers, but with temps remaining above freezing through Thursday afternoon little or no accumulation is forecast. More clouds are due to arrive over the weekend with a chance of snow or flurries about Sunday.
NWS Says Recipe is Right for Snow in Missouri & Illinois Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that even though we haven't had much snow so far this winter, the recipe is right for Missouri and Illinois to both see snowfall and possibly soon. I want to be clear that this is not a forecast. It's an interesting share today by...
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
Tornadoes in January?
I see that tornadoes occurred in eastern Iowa on January 16. How is that possible at such low temperatures?. Most tornadoes occur with temperatures and dew points at least in the 50s, and that is what happened on January 16, as temperatures and dew points climbed into the lower and middle 50s across eastern Iowa ahead of the thunderstorm cluster that spawned the out-of-season tornadoes. Whatever was lacking in warmth and moisture was made up for by the storm cluster’s energy and strong rotation. However, there are always exceptions. Dr. Harold Brooks of the National Severe Storms Laboratory tells of a twister that struck at Altus, Oklahoma, on Feb. 22, 1975, with the temperature near freezing. The F-2 storm killed two and injured 12. Tornadoes have also been reported in areas with snow cover nearby. On April 10, 2011, an EF-3 twister hit near Merrill, Wisconsin., while area lakes were still frozen, and on Jan. 7, 2008, two twisters struck in southeast Wisconsin along the south edge of the snowpack. Low-temperature tornadoes are rare in Chicago, but on June 9, 1966, an F-2 twister struck Arlington Heights at 6 am with temperatures only in the middle 50s.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago
A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
Peoples Gas, Nicor claim rate hikes will be offset for consumer by overall lower gas prices
Peoples Gas' proposed rate hike could add $12 to your monthly bill, but they claim lower forecasted natural gas prices overall will offset the cost.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: XBB.1.5 Rises in Dominance Once Again
A new and highly contagious COVID variant that quickly rose to dominance in the U.S. and particularly the East Coast, is now rising in numbers across the Midwest as officials brace for it to continue to grow. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois...
Check Your Mega Million Tickets!! Five $10,000, one $20,000 and one $1 Million tickets sold in and around Chicago
No one in Illinois won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, but there were plenty of winners in and around Chicago. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, and the Mega Ball was 14. Are you a winner?…. There was one $1 Million winner in Evanston at...
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
Check Your Tickets: 4 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10K Each Sold in 4 Different Chicago Suburbs
Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at a suburban Chicago gas station recently? If so, you're going to want to check your tickets. Four winning tickets from Friday's Mega Millions drawing worth $10,000 each were sold at convenience stores or gas stations at suburbs in the Chicago area, according to the Illinois Lottery.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
