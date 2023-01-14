ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
WGN TV

Clouds to dominate area skies into the weekend

Moist air wrapping into a center of low pressure over northern Iowa on Monday spread bands of rain across the Midwest. Unseasonable 50-degree dew points extended into central Illinois, maintaining a solid deck of low overcast across the Chicago area, and bringing the city its 8th day this month with zero sunshine. Through the 16th, this January has offered a mere 20% of possible sunshine, just half of what is normal. Though partial sun is to emerge on Tuesday, another weather system is forecast to begin spreading a lowering overcast across our area by midday Wednesday. This next system, which moved inland from the California coast on Monday, is expected to pass across northern Illinois early Thursday morning meaning Chicagoans can expect another round of wet weather. As the storm center moves NE, precipitation will likely transition to snow showers, but with temps remaining above freezing through Thursday afternoon little or no accumulation is forecast. More clouds are due to arrive over the weekend with a chance of snow or flurries about Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
DECATUR, IL
WGN TV

Tornadoes in January?

I see that tornadoes occurred in eastern Iowa on January 16. How is that possible at such low temperatures?. Most tornadoes occur with temperatures and dew points at least in the 50s, and that is what happened on January 16, as temperatures and dew points climbed into the lower and middle 50s across eastern Iowa ahead of the thunderstorm cluster that spawned the out-of-season tornadoes. Whatever was lacking in warmth and moisture was made up for by the storm cluster’s energy and strong rotation. However, there are always exceptions. Dr. Harold Brooks of the National Severe Storms Laboratory tells of a twister that struck at Altus, Oklahoma, on Feb. 22, 1975, with the temperature near freezing. The F-2 storm killed two and injured 12. Tornadoes have also been reported in areas with snow cover nearby. On April 10, 2011, an EF-3 twister hit near Merrill, Wisconsin., while area lakes were still frozen, and on Jan. 7, 2008, two twisters struck in southeast Wisconsin along the south edge of the snowpack. Low-temperature tornadoes are rare in Chicago, but on June 9, 1966, an F-2 twister struck Arlington Heights at 6 am with temperatures only in the middle 50s.
IOWA STATE
AccuWeather

Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago

A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
DENVER, CO
1440 WROK

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy