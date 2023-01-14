Why were California’s storms so deadly? Flooded roads and falling trees posed greatest risks

Read full article on original website
Related
California recovers from slew of storms, prepares for what's next
Damage assessments are being conducted along with rescue and recovery efforts as the state recovers from "very difficult time" according to Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.
East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California
I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.
California Death Toll Reaches 20 as Last of Atmospheric River Storms Finally Ends
The parade of atmospheric rivers that pounded California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling the state to begin lengthy repairs to roads and levees as the White House announced President Biden planned to survey the damage. The nine consecutive rainstorms that inundated California in succession since Dec. 26...
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California is expecting more rain after recent storms caused flooding and claimed the lives of at least 19 people.
( CNN ) - More rain is expected in storm-ravaged California this weekend, which is still recovering after weeks of devastating floods, mudslides, and rescues. This week was the latest in a long line of days marred by atmospheric rivers, long, narrow zones in the sky that can transport moisture thousands of miles, which have transformed villages into lakes, disabled roadways, and forced many to evacuate.
KQED
Renters: Was Your Home Damaged by Rain or Floods? Here's What to Do
This story will be updated. In the past few weeks, California has been battered by a series of storms that have knocked down trees, flooded roads and damaged thousands of homes. Hundreds of thousands of residents have lost power at least once. As of Jan. 17, the National Weather Service...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: EVAC WARNING PROMPTED BY FLOOD FEARS IN TRACY
CALIFORNIA FLOODING WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
Incredible satellite imagery shows never-ending parade of storms that hit CA for 6 straight days
The video shows the barrage of atmospheric river storms that have dumped rain and snow on California, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides.
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
More rain is on the way for weather-beaten California, where storms have flooded communities and left at least 19 dead
Storm-battered California -- still reeling from weeks of deadly flooding, mudslides and rescues -- is being hit with more rainfall over the weekend.
California pummeled by heavy rain amid another round of storms
The latest in a series of powerful storm fronts driven by atmospheric rivers slammed California again Saturday, as the state continued to contend with heavy rain and flooding which has caused widespread damage and forced thousands to evacuate. In a news conference Saturday in Merced County, California Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Bakersfield Channel
State water resources department says recent rains are helping, but water conservation remains vital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains have drenched California for several weeks now, and the year has kicked off with a very healthy snowpack thanks to the wet weather, but just what does that mean for water storage levels across the state?. The U.S. Drought Monitor for the past...
Almost the whole state of California is under a flood watch because of the recent, intense rains and storms.
It is estimated that 24 trillion gallons of water have fallen as a result of the several weather systems that make up atmospheric rivers. New floods, mudslides, and traffic jams are expected as additional rain and storms roll across the state on Saturday, affecting almost 26 million people, largely between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Biden to survey NorCal storm damage, flooding in Acampo, actor Jeremy Renner home from hospital
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
SFist
California Reservoir Levels Steadily Rising After All These Storms, According to State Agencies
After three years of drought, this winter’s unforgettable rains have replenished at least some of the state’s water storage, KRON4 reported. After consecutive years of droughts, many of the state’s reservoirs had dipped to drought emergency levels. California always receives the vast majority of its precipitation between November and March, but recent years hadn’t received much precipitation to refill them (a more and more common occurrence as climate change accelerates).
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Another Executive Order for Emergency Storm Services
Governor Gavin Newsom signed another storm recovery and emergency Executive Order on Monday, continuing to add state support as storms continue to batter California all over the state. Since late December, record rain and snowfall has besieged the state, responsible for at least 19 deaths, destruction all over California, and...
abc10.com
The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. More rain will fall Sunday and into Monday. A low pressure system is working towards the coast of California, bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. Up to an inch of rain is forecast across the Valley with the heaviest totals falling near Stockton and Modesto. Dangerous Sierra travel will continue also as another 1-2 feet of snow are expected.
Comments / 2