California State

Why were California’s storms so deadly? Flooded roads and falling trees posed greatest risks

By Ariane Lange and
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Sherif Saad

California is expecting more rain after recent storms caused flooding and claimed the lives of at least 19 people.

( CNN ) - More rain is expected in storm-ravaged California this weekend, which is still recovering after weeks of devastating floods, mudslides, and rescues. This week was the latest in a long line of days marred by atmospheric rivers, long, narrow zones in the sky that can transport moisture thousands of miles, which have transformed villages into lakes, disabled roadways, and forced many to evacuate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

California pummeled by heavy rain amid another round of storms

The latest in a series of powerful storm fronts driven by atmospheric rivers slammed California again Saturday, as the state continued to contend with heavy rain and flooding which has caused widespread damage and forced thousands to evacuate. In a news conference Saturday in Merced County, California Gov. Gavin Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

California Reservoir Levels Steadily Rising After All These Storms, According to State Agencies

After three years of drought, this winter’s unforgettable rains have replenished at least some of the state’s water storage, KRON4 reported. After consecutive years of droughts, many of the state’s reservoirs had dipped to drought emergency levels. California always receives the vast majority of its precipitation between November and March, but recent years hadn’t received much precipitation to refill them (a more and more common occurrence as climate change accelerates).
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs Another Executive Order for Emergency Storm Services

Governor Gavin Newsom signed another storm recovery and emergency Executive Order on Monday, continuing to add state support as storms continue to batter California all over the state. Since late December, record rain and snowfall has besieged the state, responsible for at least 19 deaths, destruction all over California, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. More rain will fall Sunday and into Monday. A low pressure system is working towards the coast of California, bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. Up to an inch of rain is forecast across the Valley with the heaviest totals falling near Stockton and Modesto. Dangerous Sierra travel will continue also as another 1-2 feet of snow are expected.
