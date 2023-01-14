Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
vidanewspaper.com
Initiative To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Ohio Submitted To State Legislature
On Jan. 4, 2022, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in...
Ohio Republicans Bring Back Proposal Making it Harder for Voters to Pass Amendments
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he talked to House Speaker Stephens about ‘the importance of getting this done.’
Ohio looking at options to replace gas tax
(The Center Square) – Calling the gas tax an unsustainable way to fund transportation infrastructure, the Ohio Department of Transportation is studying its options. Using a $4 million federal grant, Ohio developed a website to seek public opinion on potential funding options. Those results will eventually be forwarded to the General Assembly later this year, according to a promotional video produced by ODOT. In the video, ODOT’s David Rose said...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Wildlife Council Receives Proposals on 2023-24 Hunting Seasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio – January 13, 2023 – The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl, and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates...
Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial
In recently-filed documents, former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder argued against some of the evidence the federal prosecutors want to bring against him.
Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
The new law reduces the number of days for county election boards to include mailed ballots in their tallies from 10 days after Election Day to four.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio
After making mental health a priority since taking office in early 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed $175 million in mental health expenditures into law.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon annexes Pleasant Township parcel that might lead to bigger request
MOUNT VERNON – A small property with a house on it in Pleasant Township was annexed by the city, opening the way for a possible annexation request for a larger property adjacent to it. Mount Vernon City Council voted for the annexation of the 0.562-acre property on Martinsburg Road...
OH Attorney General Yost praises 6th Circuit of Appeals decision blocking Covid-19 vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praised the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday in the case Kentucky v. Biden, according to a spokesperson. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said in a statement.
WSAZ
New bill stiffens Ohio’s texting and driving laws
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Changes to Ohio State law are cracking down on distracted driving. “I think it’s terrible that people drive with their cell phones and they don’t even look at the traffic a lot of times,” said Violet Jenkins. Earlier this month, Ohio Gov....
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DeWine signs bill that strengthens Distracted Driving Laws in Ohio
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed Senate Bill 288, which significantly strengthens laws in Oh
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
How sports betting, nuclear bailouts and undercover FBI agents collided in Ohio’s historic public corruption scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was early 2019 when two FBI agents and a former NFL player hired as an informant sat for a meeting in the office of a lobbyist who they suspected was a crook. The gathering was organized to discuss influencing sports betting legislation in Ohio. But...
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio House Bill 434 is DEAD!
VICTORY! Congratulations and thanks to everyone who helped oppose this bill. HB 434 passed the Ohio House 75-18 on March 3, 2022, but was not voted out of the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee at the end of December. Under the Radar Bill: Ohio House Bill 434 would have...
Knox Pages
MV municipal planning approves plan for Newark Road development
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Municipal Planning Commission approved a plan that developers say is a strategic solution to meeting housing needs in the county. Scott Mallory and Gary Smith of Highland Real Estate (HRE) presented a revised comprehensive development plan to the commission on Thursday. They also addressed concerns that the site, known as Liberty Crossing, might contain archeological resources that should be preserved.
