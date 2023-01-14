Sixers vs. Jazz game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin a five-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday as they take on the Utah Jazz, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to bounce back after from a poor effort in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The last time the Sixers and the Jazz matched up, Joel Embiid delivered a performance for the ages as he had 59 points to lead the Sixers to a win in November. As they now head to Salt Lake City, they will need another big performance from the big fella. The Jazz are a team that can score the basketball and Philadelphia will have to be able to keep up in this one.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 14 Time: 9 p.m. EST

9 p.m. EST Location: Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden

Guard – Tyrese Maxey

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Joel Embiid

Utah Jazz