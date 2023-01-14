ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Sixers vs. Jazz game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin a five-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday as they take on the Utah Jazz, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to bounce back after from a poor effort in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The last time the Sixers and the Jazz matched up, Joel Embiid delivered a performance for the ages as he had 59 points to lead the Sixers to a win in November. As they now head to Salt Lake City, they will need another big performance from the big fella. The Jazz are a team that can score the basketball and Philadelphia will have to be able to keep up in this one.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 14
  • Time: 9 p.m. EST
  • Location: Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
  • Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – James Harden
  • Guard – Tyrese Maxey
  • Forward – Tobias Harris
  • Forward – PJ Tucker
  • Center – Joel Embiid

Utah Jazz

  • Guard – Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • Guard – Jordan Clarkson
  • Forward – Malik Beasley
  • Forward – Lauri Markkanen
  • Center – Walker Kessler

