Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision
Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Wichita Eagle
NFL announces AFC Divisional playoff schedule, including when Chiefs will play Jaguars
The Chiefs’ final home game of the season might be taking place on Saturday. The NFL announced the full Divisional Round schedule, including the Chiefs’ first playoff game, on Sunday evening after the conclusion of the Bengals-Ravens game, won by host Cincy. Because they had a bye week...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys ‘Disrespect!’ Micah on What Vander Esch is ‘Owed’
Monday's 31-14 win for the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw the return to the lineup of starting inside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Vander Esch stood out in a headline performance from the Cowboys' defense, leading them in tackles, nine, but his impact went beyond just tackles. The former 2018 first-round even pressured Tom Brady, along with making two pass breakups.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Casual Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wore a black bomber jacket and a Bengals themed shirt to Paycor Stadium ahead of Cincinnati's playoff showdown with Baltimore. The 26-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch video of his arrival below.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Land Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence in The Athletic’s Mock Draft
The season is once again over early for the Denver Broncos. Missing the postseason for a seventh straight year is sending the new Walton/Penner ownership group back to the drawing board. Fortunately (for now), many can look forward to April and the promises of adding young, cost-controlled talent via the NFL draft to bolster the roster and improve the prospects for next season.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade
As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
Wichita Eagle
Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor breaks down Chiefs-Jags on today’s SportsBeat KC pod
Playoff time has arrived in Kansas City. It’s the Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead — 3:30 p.m. kickoff, so plan accordingly. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we get some perspective from both sides....
Wichita Eagle
Gronk’s New Favorite Team? Patriots Ex Joins ‘Bills Mafia’
For the Buffalo Bills, for years, Rob Gronkowski was an AFC East thorn in their side. "OK, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up,'' Gronk said as he recently made an appearance on the "New Heights podcast with fellow NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. "I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again.''
Wichita Eagle
Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Running Backs in 2023
The Detroit Lions had a solid season running the football in 2022. The Lions produced the third-most touchdowns on the ground (23), on the heels of Jamaal Williams' single-season franchise record 17 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Detroit, with Ben Johnson calling the plays for the offense, accumulated the 11th-most rushing yards (2,179).
Wichita Eagle
How Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Has Such a Lasting Influence on Doug Pederson
Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Mike And Kyle Shanahan. Mike Holmgren and Andy Ried. These names each represent coaches and their disciples, a culmination of a mentor and student bond that has been a consistent staple of NFL coaching trees for decades. For the aforementioned Reid, his role as a...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Johari Branch, Offensive Lineman, Maryland Terrapins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Has Falcons Legend Julio Jones Played Last NFL Game?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones caught a touchdown in the team’s Wild Card...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Target Justin Jefferson’s Position Coach with Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Interview
The New England Patriots have a target in their search for a new offensive coordinator. If only Minnesota Vikings' receivers coach Keenan McCardell could bring Justin Jefferson with him. Commencing a process that both owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick agree is necessary to help get the Pats back...
Wichita Eagle
Luke Getsy and Bears Assistants to Coach Senior Bowl
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy hasn't had an interview for head coach this offseason yet like he had last year. He'll get to be a head coach, though. Getsy will be one of the two head coaches for the Senior Bowl, according to information released by game officials. He'll coach the American team while Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coaches the National team.
Wichita Eagle
Major Outlet Ranks Bengals Rookie Class Production Bottom-Five Among All NFL Teams
CINCINNATI —The Bengals have leaned on a few rookies for meaningful production this year, but ESPN isn't buying into the class just yet. The site ranked Cincinnati's rookies 30th in production league-wide. Cordell Volson has started all year at guard, and Cam Taylor-Britt has played a lot at outside...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Should Sign Titans Free Agent Guard, Says PFF
The Washington Commanders are inching closer to the new league year and free agency, where the team will have its first crack at making major changes to the roster. Out of all the units on the team that need fixing, the offensive line could very well be at the top of the list.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Rewind Bengals Tape? Not So Fast, Says Coach
Before their AFC Divisional tilt in Orchard Park on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills remember that they had an entirely different game plan at the forefront of their minds headed into a a pivotal Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2. Then, the unimaginable happened, as Bills...
Wichita Eagle
Playoff Fantasy: Dallas Goedert Ready to Go in Divisional Round
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Comments / 0