Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
wrestlinginc.com
Free Agent Confirmed To Be Signing With WWE
It looks like one free agent is heading to WWE, according to a new report from Fightful. They revealed earlier today that Colby Corino, a wrestler that was often featured in the NWA's junior heavyweight division, is set to join WWE. It was previously noted in another report that WWE did have interest in the second-generation wrestling star but they couldn't legally reach out until his contract had finished up.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
Popculture
Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54
Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
PWMania
Former WWE Divas Champion Teases Return at the 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE Divas champion Candice Michelle spoke with Ring The Belle about possibly making a WWE comeback and appearing at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE in San Antonio, Texas. She said, “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.”
wrestlingrumors.net
With Or Without? Dominik Mysterio Reveals Very Surprising Detail About In-Ring Debut
That’s not good. While WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, it is not the only place for wrestlers to go. It can mean a lot to see a wrestler jump from one promotion to another, but there are certain safeguards that can prevent the impact from being too great. The most basic of those is a contract, but in one instance, WWE let someone wrestle in a prominent spot without one.
PWMania
Mickie James Wants Match With Mercedes Mone, Interested In WWE & AEW Matches
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
sportszion.com
He’s got no chance’ Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell offers dying urges in fighting Youtuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul
When celebrity boxing first started, some fans were critical while the majority were supportive; today, those celebrities who have transitioned to fighting make more money than the majority of other professional boxers. As most fighters want to bag a hefty check so they are ready to square off against any...
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Addresses Potential WWE Sale
WWE legend The Rock has given his take on the potential sale of WWE this year, noting that there is a lot which would have to be decided at the top level if it does happen. The return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors has been extremely well publicized in the wrestling world, and there has been plenty of talk that he has come back to head up a sale of the company. Whilst there has been plenty of speculation as to potential buyers and even some reports the deal had been done, nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.
