Jacksonville Humane Society targets growing Southside region with free adoption events at PetSmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is offering free pet adoptions every weekend in January at PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd to target the growing Southside region of Jacksonville.

Pets that are available for adoption at these events have already had their adoption fee generously waived!

The next adoption event at Southside PetSmart will be January 14 through January 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. There will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs available for adoption.

JHS will also offer free feline adoptions at Southside PetSmart on January 21 and January 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All animals are microchipped, altered, and vaccinated prior to adoption. Additional fees may apply.

More information about this event can be found on the JHS website, jaxhumane.org.

About the Jacksonville Humane Society:

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals. More information about the Jacksonville Humane Society is available at www.jaxhumane.org.