ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Humane Society targets growing Southside region with free adoption events at PetSmart

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU3tq_0kEk9SJn00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is offering free pet adoptions every weekend in January at PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd to target the growing Southside region of Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Pets that are available for adoption at these events have already had their adoption fee generously waived!

The next adoption event at Southside PetSmart will be January 14 through January 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. There will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs available for adoption.

JHS will also offer free feline adoptions at Southside PetSmart on January 21 and January 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

All animals are microchipped, altered, and vaccinated prior to adoption. Additional fees may apply.

More information about this event can be found on the JHS website, jaxhumane.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

About the Jacksonville Humane Society:

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals. More information about the Jacksonville Humane Society is available at www.jaxhumane.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Humane Society holding free adoption events every weekend in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions at the PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard, every weekend for the month of January. JHS says there will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs up for adoption with these events and the adoption fee will be waived. All animals are microchipped, spayed and neutered, and vaccinated before adoption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Humane Society Adds Treasure ‘Fun’-Raiser for Supporters

PALM COAST, Fla. (January 15, 2023) – When the Flagler Humane Society hosts an event it’s usually to showcase animals under their care, but on Sunday guests to their fundraiser at Elite Dance and Travel left their furry friends at home and brought something else instead. Laden with...
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Manatee rescued after getting stuck in mud banks of Florida river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A manatee was rescued after it found itself caught in the mud banks along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) said the manatee likely got stuck in the mud when the tide went out. Crews said there was a long trail where the manatee tried to get into deep water, but it wasn't quick enough to save itself.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

What's with the hazy, smokey conditions along the First Coast?

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures will reach the 80-degree mark by Thursday afternoon. Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of our next front. You'll feel the warmer, southwest breezes each day, too. FOGGY MORNINGS: With more low-level moisture and warmer temperatures beginning Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, expect there to be fog...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy