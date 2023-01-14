ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Bitcoin Spikes Above $21,000: Is The Move Sustainable Or Just Speculative Mania?

By Murtuza Merchant
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36roe6_0kEk9Ijl00

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked above the psychologically important barrier of the $21,000 mark. Saturday's move brought cheer to the subdued markets, which have been rattled by the collapse of several high-profile companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD.

The rally in prices of major cryptocurrencies like Polygon MATIC/USD and Solana SOL/USD and memecoins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, is fuelled by optimism that digital currencies may have bottomed.

This is the first time since Nov. 8, 2022, that Bitcoin has crossed $20,000, having experienced 11 consecutive days of upward movement.

Other notable cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum ETH/USD and Cardano ADA/USD also saw substantial gains, pushing the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market over the $1 trillion mark for the first time since November.

The current spike in Bitcoin's value comes after the Labor Department issued data showing that top-line inflation rose by 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve policymakers expressed relief that the inflation rate continued to decrease in December.

Bear Market Not Over

Anndy Lian, Chief Digital Advisor, of Mongolian Productivity Organization tells Benzinga says investors should take a cautionary stance and not become too bullish on the digital currency.

“This does not mean that the bear market is over. Firstly, the lack of Bitcoin trading volume around the region of $18,000 and RSI shows that bitcoin is over-bought, showing that the rally could be short-lived. Secondly, the massive layoffs by the crypto companies and the SEC's new charges on Genesis and Gemini for the Unregistered Offer and Sale of Crypto Asset Securities looks like it would take a longer time to see a real sustainable bull run,” he says.

He added that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tend to respond more quickly to macroeconomic changes and shifts than stocks do and that we may be currently witnessing such a shift.

"I do see more investors putting more capital over the week. Overall, this is still a positive sign for the market," he adds.

Mainstream Adoption Will Lead To More Stability

According to Scott Tripp, a member of redecentralise.com, a not-for-profit organization, the increasing mainstream acceptance and institutional adoption of Bitcoin will lead to more stability in its price over time, the current rally is driven by speculative mania and may not be sustainable in the long run.

Bitcoin May Shoot Up Further Over 2024

Raj A Kapoor, the founder of India Blockchain Alliance, predicts that 2024 could be the year when Bitcoin experiences a significant price increase due to the halving event.

According to Kapoor, this event could be responsible for the current positive sentiment and upward trend in Bitcoin's value.

“I also feel that large investors or Bitcoin Whales have resumed their Bitcoin holdings. The large Bitcoin whales are keeping between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC in their wallets, according to data from Santimen clearly indicating that investors have been stocking up on Bitcoin, which may be a hint of a recovery in the price of Bitcoin,” Kapoor adds.

Next: FTX Scandal: Media Companies Push For Public Disclosure Of Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's $250M Bond Co-Signers

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Brittney Griner Attends Martin Luther King Jr. March In Phoenix, First Appearance Since Release From Russia

Brittney Griner surprised the crowd gathered on Monday for the annual MLK Day March in Phoenix on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday. The Phoenix Mercury superstar showed up at the event with her wife Cherelle and posed for photos with with fans who were clearly elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison on Dec. 8. when she was exchanged for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
192K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy