Visalia, CA

Life without parole for convicted murderer in backseat drug deal in Visalia in 2017

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46W2Il_0kEk9CRP00

A man who shot and killed a 19-year-old during a drug robbery in Visalia is going to prison for life.

The Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia on Friday sentenced Noah Fox, 23, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Terry Wade.

According to the court, Fox and Kalvin Solis, 24, conspired to rob the victim of marijuana and arranged to meet at Woodland Park in Visalia.

Before meeting the victim, Fox and Solis got together with two others, one a juvenile and 24-year-old Jose Cortez.

The group drove to a residence to pick up a handgun from a different juvenile then went to Woodland Park.

At the park, Wade — believing the meetup was a drug sale of about three ounces of marijuana worth $500, according to the Visalia Times Delta — allowed Fox to enter the back seat of the victim’s vehicle.

Fox, who was 18 years old at the time, then pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded a bag of marijuana.

Wade, however, tried to drive away.

Wade’s girlfriend, who was also in the vehicle, ended up falling into the back seat, where she tried to kick Fox out of the car.

But during the commotion, Fox shot Wade through the back and caused the driver to crash the car into a parked vehicle.

Fox then ran out of the car and got picked up by his group.

Witnesses observed Fox and Solis grab another bag of marijuana before departing.

Moments later, Visalia Police detectives observed Fox and Solis exit the suspect vehicle at a north Visalia location.

Police contacted the suspects and found two bags of marijuana and a firearm in Solis’ backpack.

Forensic analysis of the firearm later matched it to the gun used in the crime. In addition, Fox’s DNA was located on the firearm.

In April 2022, a jury found Fox guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the murder was committed in the commission of a robbery, as well as robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The jury also found true the special allegation that the defendant personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing the victim’s death.

Second man gets life in prison

Prior to the killing on May 28, 2017, Solis was involved in multiple armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers on March 11 and 12 of that year, according to the DA’s office. No one was hurt in the robberies.

On March 14, 2017, a pizza shop employee grew suspicious of an incoming order and contacted Visalia police. Officers arrested Solis at the arranged delivery and booked him into custody.

In May 2017, Solis was released by the court on his own recognizance. And he would go on to play a role in the killing of the 19-year-old later than month, the DA’s office said.

In March 2021, a jury found Solis guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the murder was committed in the commission of a robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two additional counts of robbery while armed with a knife, and a misdemeanor count of providing false information to police.

The court also found true the special allegation that Solis committed the murder and conspiracy to commit robbery while out on bail in the armed robbery case.

Solis was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in April 2021.

Accomplices vs. killers

In September 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 1437. The bill changes the law to treat accomplices to murder differently than the actual killers.

Under the new law, only major participants who act with reckless indifference for human life can be prosecuted for murder under the theory of felony murder.

In light of the new standards, in October 2018, Jose Cortez pleaded no contest to robbery for his role in the crime.

Two months later, he was sentenced to five years suspended state prison pending his successful completion of felony probation.

Cortez’s jail term with in custody credits was 1,113 days.

The minors involved in the case were adjudicated in juvenile court.

Neci Eden
4d ago

so very sad for our young people and their decisions. they believe death is temporary.

