keranews.org

New east Fort Worth mural gives Black businesses a chance to be seen

Artist Armando Castelan was up on an orange scaffolding using a paintbrush for hours on end. With each stroke of his brush, Castelan’s vision comes into shape: a mural honoring Black business in Fort Worth. The artwork is on the east-facing wall of Community Frontline’s headquarters, 2800 Yeager St. The mural is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Black Heritage Month in February.
FORT WORTH, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police.  The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there's a concrete wall separating both stores. Sears is no longer in business, though, having closed in 2021, according to police. The space is vacant.Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store. Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry. Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall. 
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX

