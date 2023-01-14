Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In DallasMadocDallas, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas councilman hires private company to help residents with overflowing trash bins
DALLAS - Six weeks after the city of Dallas changed its trash pickup routes, garbage cans are still overflowing for some residents. One city council member decided to take matters into his own hands and hired a private company to help pick up the city's slack. Trash pickup delays are...
keranews.org
New east Fort Worth mural gives Black businesses a chance to be seen
Artist Armando Castelan was up on an orange scaffolding using a paintbrush for hours on end. With each stroke of his brush, Castelan’s vision comes into shape: a mural honoring Black business in Fort Worth. The artwork is on the east-facing wall of Community Frontline’s headquarters, 2800 Yeager St. The mural is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Black Heritage Month in February.
keranews.org
A Dallas family restored an ancestral cemetery. The story's on display on AT&T's big screens
Rodney Hawkins began researching his family roots three years ago. Now there's an exhibition at AT&T Headquarters that follows his family's journey finding and restoring an East Texas burial site. The giant screens at AT&T headquarters immerse you among chirping birds in the piney woods of East Texas. Rodney Hawkins,...
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple
Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
Juvenile shoots, kills adult relative during argument at Fort Worth home, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have opened an investigation on a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive. That's near I-35W and East Long Avenue. When police...
keranews.org
Organization aims to promote understanding, respect with National Day of Racial Healing
Following the birthday and national observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday, the National Day of Racial Healing will take place in North Texas with a series of free events, hosted by Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (DTRHT). First established in 2017 by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the...
keranews.org
Dallas Theater Center's plans for the Kalita Humphreys Theater face pushback over "sticker shock"
Dallas Mayor pro tem Omar Narvaez brought up the issue of "sticker shock" at the very start of the meeting early Tuesday. In 2010, a master plan put renovating the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at $25 million. "Which I don't think there's anybody opposed to that," he said. "But there...
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
KWTX
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police. The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there's a concrete wall separating both stores. Sears is no longer in business, though, having closed in 2021, according to police. The space is vacant.Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store. Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry. Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall.
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!
In order to kick off 2023 in a positive and uplifting manner, I have been searching for good news stories. One such story has gone viral this week that I would love to share with readers. The story was posted on Twitter today and has received over 2 million views as users share the amazing story.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
keranews.org
Arlington city officials cancel town hall intended to discuss Atmos pressure outages in December
District 3 council member Nikkie Hunter said in a Facebook message to Deer Valley residents that Atmos Energy refused to participate in a town hall, but agreed to a private meeting between the company, the city and up to two residents. Jay Warren, a city spokesperson, said "scheduling conflicts" got...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
