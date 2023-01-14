Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Why Britain's royals won't apologize for profiting off slavery, and why Prince Harry's admission matters
London — The publisher of Prince Harry's new memoir Spare says it's selling at a record-setting pace. Readers bought more than 1.4 million copies of the Duke of Sussex's book the day it was published last week, and it's still making headlines. One thing Harry put down on paper...
U.K. nurses stage two-day walkout
Thousands of nurses are on strike across the United Kingdom. The two-day walkout comes as Britain struggles with an already overburdened health care system. BBC correspondent Sean Dilley joins CBS News and spoke with an American doctor currently working in the U.K. about the strike.
Thousands of U.K. nurses walk out as ceaseless labor strikes keep pressure on health service
London — Thousands of nurses in Britain walked out Wednesday in a new protest over pay, with no end in sight to a wave of strikes that has piled pressure on the U.K.'s overburdened public health system. Two 12-hour strikes on Wednesday and Thursday affect about a quarter of hospitals and clinics in England. Emergency care and cancer treatment will continue, but thousands of appointments and procedures are likely to be postponed.
