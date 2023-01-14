ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K. nurses stage two-day walkout

Thousands of nurses are on strike across the United Kingdom. The two-day walkout comes as Britain struggles with an already overburdened health care system. BBC correspondent Sean Dilley joins CBS News and spoke with an American doctor currently working in the U.K. about the strike.
Thousands of U.K. nurses walk out as ceaseless labor strikes keep pressure on health service

London — Thousands of nurses in Britain walked out Wednesday in a new protest over pay, with no end in sight to a wave of strikes that has piled pressure on the U.K.'s overburdened public health system. Two 12-hour strikes on Wednesday and Thursday affect about a quarter of hospitals and clinics in England. Emergency care and cancer treatment will continue, but thousands of appointments and procedures are likely to be postponed.
