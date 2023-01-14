Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Charleroi commercial driver, passenger killed in Dauphin County crash
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Charleroi man and a passenger died in Dauphin County Sunday night following a crash on Interstate 83 North, a release from Pennsylvania state police said. Greg Stupar, 49, was driving a commercial vehicle near Lower Swatara Township when the vehicle left the road and...
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home
A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
mocoshow.com
One Dead After Single Vehicle Collision on West Gude Drive
Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West Gude Drive in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon. According to MCPD, “On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
WGAL
Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
WGAL
2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say
A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
Central Pa. driver dies after his vehicle is hit by another car: coroner
A 69-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash at a York County intersection, according to the coroner’s office. The man, an East Berlin resident, was driving on Roland Road in Washington Township, and trying to continue through the Baltimore Pike intersection when another vehicle crashed into him just before 10 p.m., according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole truck tractor from repair shop in Lebanon County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a truck tractor was stolen from a repair shop in Lebanon County. UPDATE: Wednesday morning, the owner of Owl Creek Garage said the vehicle was back in their possession. PSP Troop L said the theft happened around 11:35 p.m. on...
Pedestrian ID'd After Being Found Struck Dead In Chambersburg, Police Say
A pedestrian died at the scene of a crash in Chambersburg on Monday, January 16, authorities say. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was struck dead in the 400 block of Loudon Street and in the area of Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to a release by area police. The roadways were closed in th…
WGAL
Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County
State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
Man accused of hit-and-run crash that killed rideshare passenger charged
The man accused of the New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash that killed a rideshare passenger on Interstate 25 in Thornton was formally charged Tuesday.
Man shoots at wife in parked vehicle, then chases her, causing a crash: Harrisburg police
After seeing his wife in a parked vehicle on Sunday morning, a man fired multiple shots at the car, hitting an occupant, Harrisburg police say. The accused gunman, identified as Erick Vazquez-Torres, was in the area of South 19th and Paxton Streets around 6 a.m. Sunday when he saw his wife in a parked vehicle and approached it with a gun, police say.
abc27.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
abc27.com
Man who died after Franklin County crash identified
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
WGAL
Second fatal fire in York County
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews worked a second fatal residential fire in York County on Monday evening. According to York County dispatch, the fire happened on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township just after 5 p.m. According to Ted Czech, the York County...
echo-pilot.com
Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County
A person was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg. Officers from Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to West Loudon Street and Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to police. A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian entered the road, where they were struck by a...
WGAL
Two fatal fires break out in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness
Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
