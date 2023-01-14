ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

WGAL

Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home

A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

One Dead After Single Vehicle Collision on West Gude Drive

Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West Gude Drive in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon. According to MCPD, “On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WGAL

Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County

Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say

A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
GREENCASTLE, PA
WGAL

Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County

State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man who died after Franklin County crash identified

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Second fatal fire in York County

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews worked a second fatal residential fire in York County on Monday evening. According to York County dispatch, the fire happened on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township just after 5 p.m. According to Ted Czech, the York County...
echo-pilot.com

Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County

A person was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg. Officers from Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to West Loudon Street and Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to police. A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian entered the road, where they were struck by a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Two fatal fires break out in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

71-year-old man dies after house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness

Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
JONESTOWN, PA

