Ribbon cut Wednesday on Willmar Event Center
(Willmar MN-) Even though it's been open to the public since late November, the ribbon will be cut Wednesday for the new Willmar Event Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for December was delayed due to foul weather. Willmar Parks and Rec Director Rob Baumgarn says the new indoor event center is a "dream come true"...
Two Waite Park Businesses Petitioning to Relocate
(KNSI) – Two existing Waite Park businesses are hoping to open new locations soon within the city. Banfield Pet Hospital could soon get the okay for a standalone facility. The issue was expected to come before the city council on January 3rd, but weather canceled the session. Instead, it is set for debate this Wednesday. The veterinary clinic is currently located inside PetsMart.
Virtual Career Fair Wednesday for Kandiyohi, Renville and Redwood County
(Willmar MN-) The West Central Minnesota Virtual Career Fair takes place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kelsey Olson with The Kandiyohi County and Willmar Economic Development Commission says it all takes place on your computer or phone, and says this type of digital event is beneficial to both job seekers and employers...
Willmar CABS facility needs more staffing
(Willmar MN-) A state hospital in Willmar for children with mental illness needs more staff. Representative Dave Baker says the Child and Adolescent Behavior Health Hospital, or CABS, opened a few years ago, but has been unable to serve as many patients as it was designed for because of a lack of staff...
Carla Rudie
Carla Rudie, 55, of Willmar, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her home following a 2-year…
Jody R. Freese
Jody R. Freese, 69, of Raymond, died Monday, January 16th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral will 10:30 am, Saturday, January 21st at Living Hope in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Montevideo teen hurt in rollover on icy roads
(Montevideo MN-) Roads turned icy yesterday as temperatures dipped below freezing in the afternoon. A Montevideo teen was hurt in a rollover crash at 3:30 p.m. when her pickup left Highway 7 at 30th Avenue SW, about 2 miles east of Montevideo. The 16-year-old girl was slowing for another vehicle when she left the road and rolled. She was taken to the Montevideo Hospital with non--llfe-threatening injuries, and her name has not been released by the state patrol.
Rhodes
Man serving life term for murder on Green Lake has his conviction overturned. (Minneapolis, MN) – A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison on murder charges relating to …
Three Injured in Wright Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Monday night. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 55 west of Maple Lake when a mini-van lost control, spun around, and collided with an oncoming car. The Patrol says the driver of the van, 34-year-old Kristina...
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023
Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:36AM CST until January 17 at 6:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mix of snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Yellow Medicine, Lac Qui Parle, Chippewa, Swift,
Cardinals Fall in Benson
The Willmar Cardinal boys hockey team lost on the road Tuesday evening against the Morris – Benson Area Storm by a final score of 4-0. Both teams came into the game with 5-7 records on the season. This was the second meeting between these two teams with Willmar having coming out on top 4-3 in overtime in the first contest. Tonight, was the Cardinals third game in four days.
Man serving life term for murder on Green Lake has his conviction overturned
(Minneapolis, MN) – A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison on murder charges relating to his wife’s death on Green Lake has had his conviction overturned by the attorney general’s office. 63-year-old Thomas Rhodes had been convicted of 1st and 2nd Degree Murder in 1998 for the death of his wife Jane, but on Friday the conviction was overturned by Judge Thomas Van Hon, and Rhodes pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter for operating the boat too fast in the dark without life jackets, and knowing his wife could not swim. It was an Alford Plea, in which he did not admit guilt but admitted there was enough evidence to convict him. Judge Van Hon sentenced him to 4 years, which he has already served. Rhodes was released from the state prison at Moose Lake Friday afternoon.
One Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Hutchinson was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Monday evening north of Winthrop. The State Patrol says Aileen Rodriguez was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Rodriguez was was traveling northbound on Highway 15 when the vehicle left...
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
(Willlmar MN-) A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
Belgrade man hurt in crash north of Belgrade Friday morning
(Belgrade, MN) -- A minivan-semi crash Friday morning (Fri) north of Belgrade sent a man to the hospital. The State Patrol says at 10:41 a.m., the Pontiac Montana mini-van driven by 59-year-old David Stadther of Belgrade was northbound on Highway 71 when a semi driven by a woman from eastern Ontario turned into the lane at the intersection with County Road 32. Stadther had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Paynesville Hospital.
