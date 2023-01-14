Read full article on original website
Diane Altbuch
4d ago
This is ridiculous, family have enough internal strife, they don’t need this nonsense to be concerned with.
Reply
6
Jami Southard
4d ago
what an asinine article grow up. go back to school writing isn't for you
Reply
11
lindalou28
3d ago
You sound more like a mistake rather than a spare. I am sure mum is rolling over in her grave with your behavior
Reply
4
Related
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement
Kate Middleton revealed in her and Prince William's engagement interview why she and her mother, Carole, felt 'quite awkward' after the proposal: 'I didn't know if my mother knew.'
Resurfaced Video Shows ‘Death Stare’ Meghan Markle Got From Sophie Wessex During the Duchess’s Final Royal Engagement
Royal fans are reacting to a resurfaced clip of the look Prince Edward's wife Sophie gave Meghan Markle in church just before the duchess stepped down from royal duties.
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
netflixjunkie.com
“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
netflixjunkie.com
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Suggests King Charles Didn't Want to Pay for Meghan Markle Because He Was Threatened by Her
Prince Harry appears to have doubled down on the suggestion he made in Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that other senior members of the royal family—particularly his dad King Charles III—were threatened by Meghan Markle's popularity. According to Page Six, Harry writes in forthcoming memoir Spare that Charles...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
Queen Elizabeth Thought Kate Middleton Was a ‘Safe Pair of Hands’ for the Royal Family, Expert Says
According to royal experts, Queen Elizabeth II trusted that Kate Middleton was a "safe pair of hands" to help guide the royal family through tumultuous times.
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
Prince Harry Thinks His ‘Blue Box’ of Princess Diana’s Hair Was a Good Luck Charm for Meghan Markle’s 1st Pregnancy
His angel. Prince Harry revealed why he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, brought him luck during Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled in his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10, that he received two signs that he was going to be a first-time parent. The first one […]
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
netflixjunkie.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Meghan Markle Bragged About Serving Marijuana at Her First Wedding Before Marrying Prince Harry
Meghan Markle was married once before she met Prince Harry, and the "Suits" star reportedly boasted about giving guests marijuana as a party favor at her first wedding.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1099M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 10