I’m glad because you are not considered an adult till you are 21 years of age and this will stop a lot of law suites from happening also No one can come back years later and say well II thought this was what I wanted but it was a mistake or I was to young to make this decision or I was a minor when I made this decision And you should have to be 21 years of age to make such a life changing decision If it’s something you want now you will still want the change when your 21 if it’s the choice for you You will be an adult and can make that choice for yourself no one can stop you
many kids don't understand what this is all about. it's crazy for an adult to make decisions that the kid could come to regret later in life. it's irreversible at that point.
Republican control freaks are at it again! They just can't seem to control themselves. First they want to control a woman's uterus by restricting her freedom to privacy and reproductive health Care. Since they failed in this effort, they think they can Target a more vulnerable population. The decision for minors, those under 18, should be made by the minor, their parents and healthcare provider. Government needs to butt out. Any person 18 or older has bodily autonomy, period! When someone is old enough to be drafted and sent to war to be killed then they have the right to make decisions about their own body.
