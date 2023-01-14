ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers: TV channel, time, stream, odds

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South champions after turning around a 4-8 start to the 2022 season with five straight wins to steal the division title away from the Tennessee Titans.

Now the Jaguars’ Cinderella story will continue with the team’s first ever primetime playoff game at home.

The fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers are coming to Jacksonville looking to avenge their 38-10 loss to the Jaguars in September. In that Week 3 meeting, the Chargers were without receiver Keenan Allen due to an injury and quarterback Justin Herbert struggled through a rib cartilage fracture. While both of those players are healthy for the rematch, Los Angeles will be without receiver Mike Williams.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars playoff game at home against the Chargers on Saturday:

Jaguars Vs. Chargers, Wild Card

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
  • Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m ET
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Commentators: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy
  • Odds: Jaguars +2.5, over/under 47.5 (via BetMGM)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

