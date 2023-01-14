Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule
The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball teams both fell on the road on Tuesday night to their opponents from Lincoln Pius X. Ava Markowski paced the Thunderbolt girls with 16 points to lead the Lincolnites past Norfolk, 71-41. Cameryn Skiff was tops for the Panthers with 11 points. Pius won the boys game as well. 6-foot-10-inch junior Treyson Anderson scored 17 points to lead the Thunderbolts to a 61-40 triumph over the Panthers. Easton Sullivan was the only Norfolk player in double figures, with 11.
norfolkneradio.com
Moeller wins long, triple jumps; Chipps hits NCAA provisional at USD indoor meet
Pierce sophomore Logan Moeller captured first place finishes in the long jump and triple to lead the Wayne State men’s indoor track and field team Saturday afternoon at the South Dakota Kickoff Meet held at Dakota Dome in Vermillion. Moeller started the day with a first place finish in...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State men bounce back with 20-point win over UMary
Wayne State led from start to finish as the Wildcats rebounded from Friday’s shocking loss to Minot State with a convincing 72-52 win over the University of Mary in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball Saturday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats improve to 12-6 and 7-5 in the NSIC while UMary drops to 8-8 and 4-8 in league play.
norfolkneradio.com
UMary pulls away in fourth quarter to defeat Wildcat women
The University of Mary would use a 21-point fourth quarter to pull away from Wayne State 56-49 inside of Rice Auditorium Saturday evening. Wayne State falls to 9-7 with the loss (5-7 NSIC). UMary with the win moves to 9-6 on the year with an 8-4 record in the NSIC.
norfolkneradio.com
Local gaming tournament to feature lots of games and prizes
NORFOLK - Get your fingers and reflexes ready for the Norfolk LAN Party gaming tournament set for this weekend. A variety of different games will be played, including Halo Infinite, Madden NFL 23, Rocket League, Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Minecraft, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and Overwatch.
norfolkneradio.com
Snow emergency issued for Norfolk
NORFOLK - With the impending snow set to start Wednesday morning, the City of Norfolk has issued a snow emergency. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Madison County from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Forecasted snowfall is expected to reach 6-12 inches. The...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Public Library looking for new artwork submissions
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is asking all artists and creative minds to come up with ideas for a new piece of artwork to hang in the library’s atrium. Susan Warneke, President of the Norfolk Library Foundation, says the artwork should evoke the feeling of flight or a “flight of fancy.”
norfolkneradio.com
School board approves hiring of several new teacher positions
NORFOLK - The three newest members of the Norfolk Public School Board were officially sworn in yesterday, and they wasted no time in making their presence felt as they approved the hiring of several teaching positions at yesterday’s meeting. One of those approvals was for the hiring of three...
norfolkneradio.com
Residents have until February 24th to purchase trees from LENRD
NORFOLK - Planting and conserving trees has never been easier thanks to the Lower Elkhorn NRD, as they are helping people keep our planet healthy by conducting their Conservation Tree Program. Todd Stewart, Natural Resource’s technician with the Lower Elkhorn NRD, explained just what exactly the tree program is all about.
norfolkneradio.com
City Council accepts resignation of Gary Jackson
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council formally accepted the resignation of councilmember Gary Jackson at yesterday’s meeting. Jackson, who's represented Ward 3 since 2016, cited personal health issues as the reason for his resignation. Mayor Josh Moenning said that while it’s unfortunate that he has to resign, it was a pleasure working with someone who was hard working, dedicated, and always had the best interest at heart.
norfolkneradio.com
Community says start small, build back trust before full service return
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council met for the first time in 2023 yesterday, with one of the main agenda items being a topic that’s effected many members in the community. Thirty-four days ago, allegations of embezzlement from Jeffrey Stewart were brought forward by the North Fork Area Transit, and many questions are still circulating following these claims, and the transit’s suspension on January 6th.
norfolkneradio.com
Two people arrested for trespassing in separate instances
NORFOLK - Two people were arrested yesterday after both were trespassing at separate locations. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 300 block of North 12th street after a verbal argument between two people. Once on scene, police made contact with 33-year-old Tyson Tilden of Norfolk and a female resident.
Comments / 0