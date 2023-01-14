The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball teams both fell on the road on Tuesday night to their opponents from Lincoln Pius X. Ava Markowski paced the Thunderbolt girls with 16 points to lead the Lincolnites past Norfolk, 71-41. Cameryn Skiff was tops for the Panthers with 11 points. Pius won the boys game as well. 6-foot-10-inch junior Treyson Anderson scored 17 points to lead the Thunderbolts to a 61-40 triumph over the Panthers. Easton Sullivan was the only Norfolk player in double figures, with 11.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO