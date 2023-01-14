As the 3D printer market for consumers matures, we have seen brands, arrayed from high end to low, distinguish themselves as leaders in their niches: Prusa, AnyCubic, Creality. Some of their 3D printers are still novelty or hobby items, and fine for what they are, but others are meant for more serious use such as prototyping, light custom manufacturing, and STEM instruction. At that upper end, it’s unusual these days for a completely new printer player to sock an extra-base hit in their first at-bat. Enter the AnkerMake M5, a new fused filament fabrication (FFF) entry. It was first introduced on Kickstarter and is now shipping to backers and other purchasers. It's a very strong first effort that heralds a new printer competitor, and which will have special appeal to online hobbyists, influencers, and social-media sharers, who might want to document and present—with ease—how their creative prints were birthed.

