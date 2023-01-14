Temperatures could drop to lower teens Saturday night, warms up mildly on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — January is back with cold temperatures through the weekend.

Grab your winter coat and warm gear this evening, wind chills will be in the lower teens into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be brighter and look warmer from your window, but temperatures will climb a bit higher into the mid to upper 30s by the late afternoon.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly dry with sunshine to start but expect increasing clouds through the afternoon. It will be chilly just not as cold, highs will reach the low to mid-40s.

The next chance of rain will come late Monday night into Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

