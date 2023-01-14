ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

What Illinois Made This List of ‘Angriest’ in American? Son of a…

Well SON OF A... There's a list of the "Angriest" cities in America, and one f****** city in Illinois made this M&%# F@+$% list! Thrillist. America the Beautiful, and filled with piss and vinegar. There are some places across the country that have a bit of an attitude. I get it, I do. There's a lot out there that can get under your skin for sure. I mean just look at the price of eggs, what the hell. See I'm angry already! Grr!
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/17/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois. A time for everyone to be on the lookout for signs of human trafficking so they can alert authorities. It’s estimated that eight out of every ten human trafficking victims in Illinois are Illinois natives and the list involves those of all ages, including children. For more details go to the Center for the Prevention of Abuse website. The national hotline to call is 888-373-7888.
Do You Actually Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Illinois?

If you're planning to get hitched in Illinois, there are a few things you should know first. Congrats, you're engaged, now the circus of wedding planning ensues. You have a dozen things to do involving venues, food, invitations, a dress. But no matter what your wedding plan is, one thing on your to-do list is to get that marriage license from the courthouse that serves as your legally binding document to your partner.
Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor

(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
Illinois’ retirement program hits major milestone

(WTVO) — One hundred and seventeen thousand people in Illinois are saving money for their retirement through Illinois Secure Choice. The Treasurer’s Office said that workers in the program have set aside more than $100 million. Employers that offer this kind of retirement savings plan takes 5% out of a worker’s paycheck, but residents can […]
Opposition grows over Illinois new weapons ban

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a new ban on assault weapons on Tuesday, Jan. 10., after the Illinois House passed the bill. The bill puts a ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high capacity magazines and switches. News 8 spoke with...
Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
Attorney Thomas DeVore says Illinois COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit will commence

(WTVO) — A lawsuit seeking to block the Illinois Department of Corrections vaccine mandate will commence, says downstate attorney Thomas DeVore. DeVore, who unsuccessfully ran for Illinois attorney general last fall, says the complaint will move forward even though IDOC has dropped its requirement that all corrections workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Right now, in front […]
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips

Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
