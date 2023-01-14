Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem gang clash: NYPD

The 25-year-old victim had just left an E. 102nd St. apartment near Madison Ave., which is part of NYCHA’s Carver Houses, about 10:15 p.m. when a man in a purple-colored North Face jacket stormed up and opened fire. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A man died after he was repeatedly shot in the head in East Harlem in what police believe was a gang-involved hit, police said Saturday.

The 25-year-old victim had just left an apartment on E. 102nd St. near Madison Ave., which is part of the New York City Housing Authority’s Carver Houses, about 10:15 p.m. on Friday when a man in a purple-colored North Face jacket stormed up and opened fire.

The gunman shot his victim in the head at least four times before running off, police said.

The shooting occurred right outside a 14-year-old girl’s window.

“Me and my mom heard it,” said the teen who did not wish to be identified. “My mom came into my room, opened the window and saw his body just lying on the ground and we saw police officers around.”

The shooting left the girl shaken.

“I was kind of scared because I never expected something like to happen this close,” she said. “That’s just really scary.”

Cops responding to a report of shots fired found the victim on the walkway outside an apartment building in the Carver Houses complex.

His name was not immediately disclosed as cops track down family members.

Neighbors said they didn’t recognize the victim, who may have been visiting the area.

Police believe the victim was targeted and there was street gang involvement in the killing. The victim is a member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, which operate out of the Bronx’s Mott Haven Houses, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

No arrests have been made.

Gang violence at the Carver Houses has been a problem for some time, resident Lisa Smith said.

“It’s getting closer and closer, like right here. This is crazy.” Smith, 58, said.

“I’ve been here a long time, I’m ready to leave,” she said. “It’s time to move on.”