ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem gang clash: NYPD

By Nicholas Williams, Kerry Burke, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
The 25-year-old victim had just left an E. 102nd St. apartment near Madison Ave., which is part of NYCHA’s Carver Houses, about 10:15 p.m. when a man in a purple-colored North Face jacket stormed up and opened fire. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A man died after he was repeatedly shot in the head in East Harlem in what police believe was a gang-involved hit, police said Saturday.

The 25-year-old victim had just left an apartment on E. 102nd St. near Madison Ave., which is part of the New York City Housing Authority’s Carver Houses, about 10:15 p.m. on Friday when a man in a purple-colored North Face jacket stormed up and opened fire.

The gunman shot his victim in the head at least four times before running off, police said.

The shooting occurred right outside a 14-year-old girl’s window.

“Me and my mom heard it,” said the teen who did not wish to be identified. “My mom came into my room, opened the window and saw his body just lying on the ground and we saw police officers around.”

The shooting left the girl shaken.

“I was kind of scared because I never expected something like to happen this close,” she said. “That’s just really scary.”

Cops responding to a report of shots fired found the victim on the walkway outside an apartment building in the Carver Houses complex.

His name was not immediately disclosed as cops track down family members.

Neighbors said they didn’t recognize the victim, who may have been visiting the area.

Police believe the victim was targeted and there was street gang involvement in the killing. The victim is a member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, which operate out of the Bronx’s Mott Haven Houses, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

No arrests have been made.

Gang violence at the Carver Houses has been a problem for some time, resident Lisa Smith said.

“It’s getting closer and closer, like right here. This is crazy.” Smith, 58, said.

“I’ve been here a long time, I’m ready to leave,” she said. “It’s time to move on.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for first NYC homicide of 2023, victim stabbed in drunken Bronx New Years fight

An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder has been arrested for taking part in a booze-fueled New Years morning brawl that ended in the firs New York City homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane was nabbed Tuesday for the Jan. 1 slaying of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, who was fatally stabbed while defending his girlfriend in a drunken fight with a group on College Ave. near E. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Suspect busted for following stranger into her Brooklyn apartment building and groping her

A suspect has been busted for following a stranger into her Brooklyn apartment building and groping her, police said Wednesday. Jayron Adolfo, 24, was arrested Tuesday for sexually motivated burglary, forcible touching and sexual abuse. He has no criminal record, cops said. He is accused of following the 29-year-old victim into her Gowanus apartment building near Third Ave. and 8th St. about ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

SEE IT: Bronx gunman out walking his dog fires at passing Mercedes

A Bronx gunman was caught on camera shooting at a passing Mercedes-Benz while out walking his dog, police said Wednesday. The 30-year-old driver was not struck but he refused to cooperate with police when they later tracked him down. The gunman was first caught on camera in a bodega about 4:05 a.m. Jan. 7 gesturing angrily as he spoke with a friend, police said. A half-hour later, the gunman ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Purse-snatching teen muggers on scooters targeting Manhattan senior citizens: NYPD

Two purse-snatching teen muggers on scooters are targeting senior citizens in Manhattan, police said Wednesday. The duo first struck about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 2, snatching an 85-year-old woman’s purse as she walked on W. 34th St. toward EIghth Ave., cops said. The victim suffered a minor injury to her hand. On Jan. 14, police said, the same duo targeted a 76-year-old woman walking on E. 6th St. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Second suspect nabbed in stabbing death of Bronx MTA bus passenger

A second suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of a Bronx MTA bus passenger after a three-month manhunt, police said Tuesday. Cops nabbed Anthony Johnson on Monday for the Oct. 9 slaying of 55-year-old Lamont Barkley. Johnson, 56, is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Barkley on a Bx19 bus nearing E. 149th St. and Gerard Ave. in Mott Haven, cops said. Barkley got into an ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Boy, 17, stabbed by group of teens in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by several other teens in a broad-daylight attack in Queens on Tuesday, cops said.  The teen was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing around 9:15 a.m., authorities said. A group of seven male teens fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said. No arrests have been made.  The victim was highly uncooperative and refused to give investigators any information, cops said.  The motive was not immediately known. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Straphanger, 80, choked, punched, sprayed in face by teen mugger in Brooklyn subway station

An 80-year-old straphanger was choked, punched and sprayed in the face by a teen mugger inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Tuesday. The elderly victim was robbed of his wallet during the attack near the turnstile at the Euclid Ave. station for the A and C lines in East New York about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The crook flashed a light in the victim’s eyes then sprayed him in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman shoots Brooklyn man, 71, in his home in botched robbery

A 71-year-old man was shot inside his Brooklyn home by a woman he knew during what police believe was an attempted robbery. The victim told police that he knew the woman from “back in the day” and he would occasionally lend her money to help her out, according to sources. On Sunday afternoon, the woman appeared at the door of the elderly man’s East Flatbush home on E. 48th St. near Lenox Road ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy