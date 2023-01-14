Southeast Wisconsin weather: Above Average Temperatures Continue

Overnight lows won't cool off much under mainly cloudy skies, expect lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will warm to near 40-degrees, but those winds will make it feel like temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s through the day.

Monday will be a rainy day with showers falling off and on from morning until night. Highs will be in the 40s with breezy winds.

A few wrap-around showers are possible early Tuesday before drier air moves in. Rain totals Monday into early Tuesday look to range from 0.25"-0.50".

Wednesday looks dry, with our next chance for precipitation arriving Thursday. This may come as snow, or a rain/snow mix. It's too early to talk totals, but there is potential for accumulating snow. Stay with us for updates over the next few days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 27

Wind: S 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 40

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Rainy & Breezy

High: 44

TUESDAY: Chance Light Showers Early; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

THURSDAY: Chance Snow./Mix

High: 37

