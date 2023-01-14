One killed in shooting near 37th and Hampton, suspect arrested

One person has died and one has been arrested following a deadly shooting Friday night, according to Milwaukee Police.

The shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. near 37th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said a 32-year-old man died from his injuries on the scene.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, and police said two guns were recovered.

Milwaukee police said the incident is domestic violence related. Charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

