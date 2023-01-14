ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

46-year-old killed near 29th and Hampton: Milwaukee police

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAp4O_0kEk77T700

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.

Police say a 46-year-old man was shot and killed near 29th and Hampton around 10:45 p.m. He died from his injuries on the scene.

No suspects have been taken into custody in connection to this incident and the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are looking for unknown suspects.

Any with information about this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen; man pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 17 to several charges – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter in this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Marquette police: Victim assaulted while intervening in attempted car theft

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that left one person injured Monday, Jan. 16. It happened around 3:13 p.m. near 22nd and Michigan. Authorities say the male victim, who is not affiliated with Marquette, intervened as suspects attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died after he was shot near 49th and Capitol Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital but died from his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Lloyd shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Lloyd on Sunday night, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chief's gun in Milwaukee airport carry-on leads to fine

MILWAUKEE - Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson was cited for "presenting a weapon at a screening station" at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 17. That violation came with a fine of $767.50. The chief apologized and said he holds himself responsible for the mistake. The sheriff said deputies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy