ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Leopard found at Dallas Zoo after being missing for hours

By Gustaf Kilander and Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIoFu_0kEk723U00

The leopard that went missing at the Dallas Zoo has been located and appears to be doing well after spending hours on the loose.

“We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximated 4:40 p.m. She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m,” the zoo tweeted shortly after 6.30pm on Friday.

“Initial indications are she is not injured. She is being evaluated by our veterinary staff right now,” the zoo added .

The zoo was closed as a search was launched to find the leopard, which went missing from its enclosure, officials said. They said that when keepers arrived at the clouded leopard’s habitat on Friday, one of the animals was nowhere to be found.

A “Code Blue” situation was activated and Dallas police were called in to search the zoo for the “non-dangerous” animal.

Zoo officials took to Twitter and called the incident a “serious situation”, but said at the time that they thought the small cat was still on the grounds. It was later found near its enclosure.

“We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time,” the zoo tweeted after Nova went missing. “Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts. The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding.”

Zoo officials told reporters that Nova weighs around 25 pounds, is four years old, and posed no threat to humans.

Both of the zoo’s clouded leopards were accounted for at 1am by security staff, the zoo said, adding that they found a rip in the enclosure’s mesh that the cat used to slip out.

The cat was discovered missing during the zoo’s daily morning headcount by staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipTI0_0kEk723U00

“A leopard and a clouded leopard are dramatically different animals,” zoo executive vice-president Harrison Edell told reporters at a press conference. “Even though this is a small cat and not a tiger or a lion, she still has a full complement of claws and teeth. This is not a house cat. They are absolutely not a danger to humans though. If anything she is real nervous and afraid of people. She is accustomed to people but she’s not tame, she is more likely to avoid people than challenge them.”

Clouded leopards are found in Southeast Asia and China and males grow to be about 50 pounds, according to the Smithsonian Institute .

Females only reach about 25 to 35 pounds and in the wild, they eat monkeys, small deer, and wild boars.

The cats have large paws, are skilled at climbing, and are one of the few animals that can climb down trees headfirst.

“Clouded leopards are not a ‘type’ of leopard as their name implies. They are a separate species of wild cat, as are snow leopards and leopards,” according to the Smithsonian.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Dallas Zoo finds missing clouded leopard on zoo grounds

A clouded leopard whose disappearance prompted the closure of the Dallas Zoo was found Friday night, zoo officials said. "We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximately 4:40 p.m.," a zoo spokesperson said in a written statement. "She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m."
Silence DoGood

Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation

A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video

A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
a-z-animals.com

Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger

Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger. Tigers are large, dangerous predators capable of taking down even larger prey. While a lone tiger isn’t much of a threat to an adult elephant, a tiger can hunt elephant calves. In this video, some brilliant elephants decide to unite their powers to defend a baby elephant from a hungry tiger.
CNN

Foot-long dwarf boa found in Ecuadorian Amazon

Scientists have identified a tiny new species of dwarf boa living in the Ecuadorian Amazon that even a snake hater could love: These small reptiles are a foot long. Researchers named it Tropidophis cacuangoae in honor of activist Dolores Cacuango.
a-z-animals.com

See 1 Lioness Fight 10 Wild Dogs in Crazy Video

The second-largest cat on the planet, the lion lives in the expansive forests, scrub, and grasslands of sub-Saharan Africa. Lions are incredibly gregarious animals, unlike other cats. They reside in prides, which are collections of about 30 lions. A pride includes 12 related females, up to three males, and their offspring.
The Independent

Dallas Zoo forced to close after clouded leopard goes missing from enclosure

Dallas Zoo was closed as a search was launched to find a leopard that went missing from its enclosure, officials say.The zoo announced that when keepers arrived at the clouded leopard’s habitat on Friday, one of the animals was nowhere to be found.A “Code Blue” situation was activated and Dallas police are now helping to search the zoo for the “non-dangerous” animal, whose name is Nova.Zoo officials took to Twitter and called the incident a “serious situation”, but say they believe the small cat is still on the grounds.“We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy