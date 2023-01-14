ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Spacey denies seven sexual offences against man in early 2000s

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Kevin Spacey has denied seven sexual offences against a man in the early 2000s.

The Oscar-winning actor, 63, faced charges of three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, on unspecified dates between 2001 and 2005.

Spacey appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday, 13 January, having previously denied five allegations relating to three other men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges via video link.

The Independent

The Independent

