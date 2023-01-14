ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Laminate Floors

People choose laminate flooring because it’s cheap and easy to clean. But stains can still occur, ruining the glazed-donut appearance of laminate. No matter what kind of stain you’re dealing with, we can help you erase it once and for all. We’ll share how to remove stains from laminate floors using easy and approachable methods.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?

There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.

