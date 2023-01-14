Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
West Louisville families choosing to keep students close to home under new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first application period is underway for the newly adopted student assignment plan at Jefferson County Public Schools and parents are choosing schools closer to home. The plan was passed last June and established a "choice zone" in and near west Louisville to give families options...
Upset crowd sounds off at Nelson County School Board at possible high school merger
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It was fiery board of education meeting in Bardstown as dozens of parents, students, educators and alumni pushed back against a proposal to merge two high schools in the area. The move would close the ten-year-old Thomas Nelson High School and merge it with Nelson County...
'Fulfilling the dream'; Two of Kentucky's oldest universities announce 'historic' partnership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's only historically Black college and Kentucky's largest university are joining forces to further improve students' education. Simmons College and the University of Kentucky announced Tuesday they will share programs for students and faculty at both schools. "Both institutions will benefit from an exchange of ideas,...
WLKY.com
City leaders prepare to reopen community center in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After about five years of closure, the Baxter Community Center in the Russell neighborhood is set to undergo renovations for reopening. City leaders say the project will provide more opportunities for the entire community. Metro Councilmember Jecorey Arthur says this project could save lives. "If you...
'I am the dream': Annual west Louisville motorcade honors Dr. King
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of cars lined the Kroger parking lot at 28th and Broadway as community leaders took part in Louisville's 51st annual motorcade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They drove to King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on Anderson Street, marking their full day of service, celebrating...
Louisville businessman, local journalist receive 'Freedom Award' during annual Keepers of the Dream celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual showcase bringing together the community to celebrate the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returned to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center for another year. The Keepers of the Dream showcase featured a variety of talent including speakers, poets and musicians who performed tributes...
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. New fitness space opens in senior community. Updated: 13 hours ago. New fitness space opens in senior community.
Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted
This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Military families invited to Kentucky State Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate in Military Kids Day — an annual event at the state Capitol. The event allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee,...
wdrb.com
State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
'They can bring that to our younger officers': Latest LMPD recruitment push focuses on experienced officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing a staffing shortage of just under 300 officers, Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) Recruitment and Selection team is focused on efforts to recruit lateral transfers. Laterals are officers with at least three years of experience from another department. Officer Rachel Arroyo Phillips said that means...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
wdrb.com
Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
COVID-19 memorial at Kentucky State Capitol progressing, Beshear says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has given an update on the progress of the COVID-19 memorial being built in Frankfort. The memorial will be placed in Monument Park on the State Capitol grounds and will be built using the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund. Construction is already underway...
wdrb.com
Carmichael's Kids bookstore 'closed indefinitely' after severe flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local children's bookstore is closed indefinitely after severe flooding at the store. Carmichael's Kids on Bardstown Road announced on Facebook that it's closed due to flooding. "We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our...
wdrb.com
Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
