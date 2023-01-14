ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

City leaders prepare to reopen community center in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After about five years of closure, the Baxter Community Center in the Russell neighborhood is set to undergo renovations for reopening. City leaders say the project will provide more opportunities for the entire community. Metro Councilmember Jecorey Arthur says this project could save lives. "If you...
Wave 3

Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex

Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. New fitness space opens in senior community. Updated: 13 hours ago. New fitness space opens in senior community.
Kentucky Lantern

Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted

This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WHAS11

Military families invited to Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate in Military Kids Day — an annual event at the state Capitol. The event allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee,...
wdrb.com

State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
wdrb.com

Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
wdrb.com

Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
WHAS11

LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
WHAS11

WHAS11

