Macomb County, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
WESTLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17

ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WTOL-TV

70-year-old teacher back in classroom after retiring in 2011

CARLETON, Mich. — The COVID-19 Pandemic changed the world. That was especially true in classrooms as hundreds of thousands of educators walked away from their careers. Teacher Karen Schenavar did the opposite - and came back from retirement. After retiring from the public education system after 35 years as...
CARLETON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
HometownLife.com

New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works

Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
CANTON, MI

