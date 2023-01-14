Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
McLaren Macomb patients complain of crowded wait rooms, rude staff
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County woman is voicing concerns after she was treated at McLaren Macomb hospital over the weekend. Shinika Smith says she went to the hospital just before 2 a.m. Sunday after having an allergic reaction. "I was leaving a keno party at my...
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations
After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Officials say mental health crisis led to death of mom, 2 sons in Pontiac field
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two of her children died of hypothermia in a Pontiac field near the Lakeside Housing Project.
'It's the silence': Members lose money after local fitness centers close
Members of AKT fitness in Royal Oak are trying recover hundreds of dollars they lost when the location closed unexpectedly.
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
After losing uncle to MS, Livonia woman started kindness projects in his honor
A local woman who was inspired to give to others thanks to the kindness of her late uncle is now inspiring others to give.
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
Cousin who admitted to throwing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster's body in a dumpster released from prison
Jaylin Brazier, the cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster, has been released from prison after completing a boot camp program, according to multiple reports.
fox2detroit.com
Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17
ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
WTOL-TV
70-year-old teacher back in classroom after retiring in 2011
CARLETON, Mich. — The COVID-19 Pandemic changed the world. That was especially true in classrooms as hundreds of thousands of educators walked away from their careers. Teacher Karen Schenavar did the opposite - and came back from retirement. After retiring from the public education system after 35 years as...
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
fox2detroit.com
Musician loses keyboard while driving to Southfield studio
A Metro Detroit musician has been searching all weekend for his keyboard that fell out of his truck. He is hoping someone saw it and will come forward.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Car thieves attempt to drive off with 10 trucks from the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant
An early-morning robbery at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was foiled by multiple police departments, who arrested six suspects and recovered 10 pickup trucks.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
HometownLife.com
New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works
Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
'Give us what we need': Protesters in Detroit calling for city to extend moratorium on water shutoffs
Detroit’s moratorium on water shutoffs expired on Jan. 1, but protesters say there’s still a need for affordable water. That’s why dozens showed up outside City Hall on Tuesday, calling on officials to offer a better solution.
Comments / 0