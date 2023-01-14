ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brrrr! Cold temps and freezing wind chills dominate weekend

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a cold start to Saturday with wind chill values below freezing for all of Central Florida this morning.

Conditions will remain breezy and cold this afternoon, paired with sunny skies.

Daytime highs on Saturday will reach the low 50s with wind chill values remaining in the upper 40s.

Saturday night will get even colder.

Air temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in many of our northern communities.

A freeze watch will be in place for our northern counties

