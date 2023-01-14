Read full article on original website
Lions take road win over Avinger, 64-41
AVINGER — The Saltillo Lions continued to roll through their district opponents Friday with a 64-41 win against the Avinger Indians. The Lions got off to a fast start and never looked back, leading to the victory. The first quarter would set the tone for the game, as the...
Panthers defeat C-P
COMO — The No. 9 North Hopkins Panthers continued their stellar play this season with a 48-24 road win over their Hopkins County rival, the Como-Pickton Eagles. The Panthers would play well on both sides of the ball and never let their guard, leading to the win. Carson Mathis...
Ross powers Lady Lions past Avinger
AVINGER — The No. 4 Saltillo Lady Lions began the second half of their district schedule Friday with a 57-37 road win over the Avinger Lady Indians. After a competitive start, the Lady Lions turned up the heat in the second quarter, running away with the victory. The first...
Wildcats fend off Paris for district win
PARIS — The No. 11 Sulphur Springs Wildcats ended their losing streak Friday with a 60-53 road win over the Paris Wildcats. In a closely contested game, Sulphur Springs played hard and tough, outlasting Paris for the win. Malachi Myles led the way with 19 points, also adding eight...
Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game
TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
Longview man dies in crash near Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Blotter Briefs
The following are the reports and information provided by the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Communication department. Non-emergency calls, 149; total 9-1-1 calls, 35; calls for service answered, 75; inmates transported, one; traffic stops, 36. Total inmate population, 202; total book in, seven and total releases, four. Arrests. Danyelle Lesallel Sassel,...
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A
According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a semi-truck crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the driver’s seat Monday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 60-year-old Nicolas Santana was driving a tractor south on State Highway 78, hauling a homemade trailer with no reflective material or required lighting.
Man dies after motorcycle wreck
Man dies after motorcycle wreck Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead | Fatal Accident Body SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report. The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..
Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft overnight in Texarkana, Texas. Officers received an alarm call overnight at the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road. When they got there, the front of the building was damaged. Police say store surveillance video shows three men back a truck...
No Injuries In Hopkins County Plane Crash
A small twin-engine plane made a harrowing emergency landing north of Sulphur Springs Sunday morning. Authorities say the pilot, from out of town, was taking the plane out for a test drive after repairs when mechanical problems occurred. The pilot tried to make it back to the airport but landed in a field just off Hopkins CR4763. The pilot was not injured and did not require any medical attention. The NTSB will investigate.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
