Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16) wrap up a 5-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Cavaliers have alternated wins and losses in the past 5 games, picking up a 119-113 win last time out at Portland Thursday. The Cavaliers have struggled against the number, going 3-6-1 ATS in the past 10 games overall, while the Over is 9-3 in the previous 12 contests.

The Timberwolves earned a 121-116 win against the Phoenix Suns, and Minnesota has won 5 of the past 6 games overall, while going 4-2 ATS during the span. The Over is 8-3 across the past 11 outings, too.

Cavaliers at Timberwolves odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:40 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Cavaliers -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Timberwolves +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cavaliers -3.5 (-112) | Timberwolves +3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Cavaliers at Timberwolves key injuries

Cavaliers

  • F Dean Wade (shoulder) out
  • G Dylan Windler (ankle) out

Timberwolves

  • G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Cavaliers at Timberwolves picks and predictions

Prediction

Timberwolves 116, Cavaliers 113

The TIMBERWOLVES (+135) are a strong play as short ‘dogs at home.

Minnesota has the unenviable task of playing a back-to-back set against the Suns and Cavaliers (-155), but Cleveland is also limping to the finish line of a 5-game road trip.

The T’Wolves have won 5 of the past 6 games overall, while winning 4 straight at home since flipping the calendar from 2022 to 2023.

The TIMBERWOLVES +3.5 (-112) are a solid value catching the points, if you can’t bet them straight up. They’re a solid 4-2 ATS across the past 6 games overall, and 6-3 ATS across the past 9 games at home.

In addition, the Cavaliers -3.5 (-108) are just 1-5 ATS in the past 5 trips to the Twin Cities.

OVER 224.5 (-110) is the play, and it might be the best play on the board.

The Over has cashed in 9 of the past 12 games overall for the Cavs, while hitting at an 8-3 clip in the past 11 games playing on a day of rest.

The Over hit in Friday’s game against Phoenix, and it is 8-3 in the past 11 games overall for Minnesota. The Over is 17-8 in the previous 25 games when playing on no rest, too.

