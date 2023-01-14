ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State at Kansas odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) and No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0) battle in a Big 12 top-15 tussle in Lawrence. The opening tip at Allen Fieldhouse will be at 4 p.m. ET (Big 12 Network/ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Iowa State vs. Kansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Iowa State is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread since Dec. 11. The top defensive team in the Big 12 (57.7 points allowed per game) has held foes to a 40.6% mark from the floor while forcing 18.3 turnovers per game over that 6-game stretch.

The Jayhawks have had a few close calls of late, but they have won 9 straight games. Over its last 4 games, Kansas has had 3 wins by 4 points or fewer. In the most recent of those on Tuesday, KU was down by 10 points with 5 minutes remaining before coming back for a 79-75 victroy against Oklahoma.

Iowa State at Kansas odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Iowa State +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Kansas -360 (bet $360 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Iowa State +7.5 (-110) | Kansas -7.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 133.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Iowa State at Kansas picks and predictions

Prediction

Kansas 75, Iowa State 67

Peg the value for both sides being around 300: +300 for ISU, -300 for KU. So, NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

These programs split a pair of games ATS last season. Peg Kansas by 3 possessions as a fair margin here: no leverage on either side. PASS.

The Over has an actionable lean in this game.

When looking at KU’s offensive numbers, take into account the quality of its schedule so far but the quality on the defensive side of the ball in that slate. KenPom rates the Jayhawks’ opposing defenses as 4th best in the nation.

Slow-tempo Iowa State has been dragged into Overs in 3 recent games against fast teams. With some push from the transition and offensive rebounding games, look for a battle that makes its way to nearly 140 points.

TAKE THE OVER 133.5 (-115).

