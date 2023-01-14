ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin at Indiana odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) battle the Indiana Hoosiers (10-6, 1-4) Saturday. Tip from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wisconsin vs. Indiana odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Badgers lost to the Michigan St. Spartans 69-65 at home Tuesday, failing to cover as 2-point underdogs. Wisconsin has failed to cover its last 5 games and has fallen to 8-7 against the spread (ATS) on the season. The Badgers are 2-1 straight up on in true road games and rely on their defense which ranks 34th in the nation in opponents’ points per game (62.9).

The Hoosiers have been disappointing this season and were blown out 85-66 at Penn State Wednesday, failing to cover as 2-point road underdogs. Indiana has failed to cover 7 games in a row, is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games and 6-9-1 ATS this season. Indiana ranks 5th in the country in field goal percentage (50.58%).

Wisconsin at Indiana odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Wisconsin +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Indiana -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wisconsin +4.5 (-115) | Indiana -4.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 136.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Wisconsin at Indiana picks and predictions

Prediction

Indiana 71, Wisconsin 68

PASS.

The Hoosiers (-200) have lost 3 straight and haven’t given bettors enough confidence to wager 2 times their potential return. However, the Hoosiers are 8-1 at home which is enough to make the Badgers (+150) also not a great value play.

LEAN WISCONSIN +4.5 (-115).

Indiana has failed to cover 7 straight games, 3 of which have been at home. One of those 3 home ATS losses was against a Big Ten opponent (Northwestern). The Hoosiers have been getting straight-up wins at home, but they haven’t necessarily played well and are just 2-5 over their last 7 outings overall.

Wisconsin’s strength is shooting from deep, ranking 48th in the nation (37.4%), while Indiana’s defensive weakness is defending the 3, ranking 265th in the nation (35.2%). That’ll be a key strength-on-weakness concern that should bode well for the Badgers.

Wisconsin has shown more this season and is a strong lean here, back WISCONSIN +4.5 (-115).

BET OVER 136.5 (-110).

If there’s one thing both teams have consistently done well this season, it is cover the Over. Wisconsin is 9-6 O/U while Indiana is 11-5 O/U. The Hoosiers have gone Over in 3 straight games and in 7 of their last 8, while the Badgers have gone Over in 5 of their last 6.

Both teams have quality offensive talents as well. Put the trends together, and back the OVER 136.5 (-110).

