auburntigers.com
Huwalt wins gold with nation's No. 4 mark
Clemson, S.C. – The women of Auburn track and field had a strong showing on the second day of the Clemson Invite, led by senior Maura Huwalt who won the women's shot put with the nation's fourth best mark of the young season. Along with Huwalt's win, 22 personal bests and a pair of Auburn top 10 performances in the women's high jump and long jump were established Saturday at the Clemson University Indoor Track Complex.
auburntigers.com
Newcomer Q&A: Chance Westry
AUBURN, Ala. – Chance Westry arrived in Auburn as a consensus top-40 player who had thrived at every stop and looked the part in Israel over the summer. He had a minor injury setback leading up to the season, but the future is still bright for the true freshman.
auburntigers.com
Newcomers lead Tigers on Day 1 of Clemson Invite
Clemson, SC. – Two Auburn freshman records, four event wins and 28 personal bests highlighted Day 1 of the Clemson Invite for the Tigers track and field program Friday at the Clemson indoor track complex. "What an awesome day, the kids performed great," said first year head coach Leroy...
auburntigers.com
Honoring Wendell Merritt, Auburn Athletics groundbreaker
AUBURN, Ala. – When Wendell Merritt thinks of trailblazers, she thinks of civil rights heroes such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, or Harold Franklin, Vivian Malone and James Hood, the students who integrated Auburn University and the University of Alabama, respectively. "That was bravery," she...
auburntigers.com
Jaylin Williams scores season high, No. 21 Auburn beats MSU 69-63
AUBURN, Ala. – Jaylin Williams scored a season-high 21 points to lead No. 21 Auburn to a 69-63 victory over Mississippi State Saturday, the Tigers' 28th consecutive win at Neville Arena. "Jaylin Williams, one of the best games I've ever seen him play," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "It...
auburntigers.com
Tigers back on the road at No. 5 LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn women's basketball team begins a two-game road swing in SEC play Sunday afternoon when the Tigers travel to Baton Rouge, La., to take on No. 5 LSU. Game time is 2 p.m. CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Auburn is coming off an...
Scarbinsky: Does Saban need Jeremy Pruitt to put his defense back together again?
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban needs a defensive coordinator. Literally because Lane Kiffin may have done himself and his mentor a favor by hiring Pete Golding at Ole Miss. Figuratively because not even the GOAT can go it alone to get Alabama back on top. Desperately, you might...
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
wltz.com
Power outages scattered across East Alabama and West Georgia
East Alabama & West Georgia — COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The severe weather in the area has left many households without power. According to Georgia Power, there are about 1,700 customers without power in Harris County, Georgia. Earlier in Standing Rock, Alabama, the emergency manager reported a tornado at...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama man helps save state trooper after tornado sent trees crashing down on their vehicles
The tornado warning arrived in Alexander City, Alabama, at 1:25 pm CT. Fifty-six-year-old cattle farmer Greg Jones saw sun, clouds, sprinkles of rain. Little did he know that within moments, he would escape death. Little did he know that he would soon help save the life of an Alabama state trooper.
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
wbrc.com
Alexander City cleans up the banks of Lake Martin following Thursday’s tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes along the banks of Lake Martin in Alexander City are left with severe damage following Thursday’s severe weather. The roar of chainsaws could be heard for miles as they pick up the pieces of what the tornado left behind. Paige Patterson lives...
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. One subject was injured during the incident at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. Police state the 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken directly to a Dothan area hospital where...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
