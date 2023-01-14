ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced’s Annual MLK Parade postponed amid rainstorms and chance of more flooding

An annual Merced tradition has been postponed on Monday, due to circumstances outside of the organizers’ hands.

The folks behind the the city’s annual parade honoring civil rights trailblazer, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said they are moving the event date amid the massive floods and rainstorms that have pummeled the region.

The parade had been scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. Tamara Cobb of the local MLK parade planning committe, said the new date for the event will be Feb. 18.

The parade route in recent years had begun at the Merced County Fairground, ending at the Art Kamangar Center, where a celebration would take place.

This would have been its 26th year.

The parade, which brings together people from all over the county, from all walks of life, made a return last year after being canceled previously because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the time of the cancellation announcement, National Weather Service forecasters said Merced’s Bear Creek is again expected to go above flood stage by Saturday night, just days after massive floods forced mandatory evacuations in the city of Merced and Planada.

President Ronald Reagan signed Martin Luther King Jr. Day into law as a federal holiday in 1983.

The day marks the slain civil rights leader’s birthday — and has come to represent a national day of service in recognition of King’s advocacy for equity and positive change.

