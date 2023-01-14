Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Cowboys kicker misses record 4 extra points. What's next for the kicker?Alpha TangoDallas, TX
Related
ssnewstelegram.com
Panthers defeat C-P
COMO — The No. 9 North Hopkins Panthers continued their stellar play this season with a 48-24 road win over their Hopkins County rival, the Como-Pickton Eagles. The Panthers would play well on both sides of the ball and never let their guard, leading to the win. Carson Mathis...
ssnewstelegram.com
Trojans dominate Fruitvale at home
CUMBY — The Cumby Trojans picked up their first district win Friday with a dominant 64-38 over the Fruitvale Bobcats. The Trojans would control the game from the start and never let their guard down, leading to the victory. The first quarter began with six straight points for the...
ssnewstelegram.com
Lions take road win over Avinger, 64-41
AVINGER — The Saltillo Lions continued to roll through their district opponents Friday with a 64-41 win against the Avinger Indians. The Lions got off to a fast start and never looked back, leading to the victory. The first quarter would set the tone for the game, as the...
ssnewstelegram.com
Ross powers Lady Lions past Avinger
AVINGER — The No. 4 Saltillo Lady Lions began the second half of their district schedule Friday with a 57-37 road win over the Avinger Lady Indians. After a competitive start, the Lady Lions turned up the heat in the second quarter, running away with the victory. The first...
ssnewstelegram.com
Wildcats fend off Paris for district win
PARIS — The No. 11 Sulphur Springs Wildcats ended their losing streak Friday with a 60-53 road win over the Paris Wildcats. In a closely contested game, Sulphur Springs played hard and tough, outlasting Paris for the win. Malachi Myles led the way with 19 points, also adding eight...
Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407
Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
Tony Hawk Calls For Garland, Texas To Honor Legendary Local Skater
In October 2022, Garland opened The Boneyard, a 46,000-square-foot skate park and the second-biggest in Texas. Now the park is receiving attention once again after famed pro skater Tony Hawk joined a North Texas social media group calling for the park to become “The Jon Comer Memorial Park” in honor of the local adaptive pro skateboarder legend.
CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes
HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
Popular Dallas business continues to close locations
Could this be the end for Tuesday Morning? Fans of the popular chain of stores certainly hope not. Tuesday Morning is a household merchandise discount store popular with shoppers looking for prices below department stores.
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
North Arlington neighborhood loses power due to nearby car crash
The power is back on in North Arlington where a crash took out a transformer. The crash was Monday evening about 7:30 p.m. near North Collins and Brown Boulevard. Because a transformer was knocked out,
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Double Fatal Crash Shuts Down WB Interstate 30 in Mesquite
The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite are shut down due to a double fatal crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-30W at Big Town Boulevard when an eighteen wheeler collided with a pickup truck. According to officials, one person was found dead at...
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
texasstandard.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes in North Texas
If you’ve looked at a huge stained glass window, it might be hard to imagine you could make something like that yourself. But stained glass crafting is hot now, thanks in part to TikTok. From KERA:. We all grew up hearing: be careful, don’t break the glass. But...
Corrie Writing
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas
Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
Radio Ink
Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant
Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
Comments / 0