Fate, TX

ssnewstelegram.com

Panthers defeat C-P

COMO — The No. 9 North Hopkins Panthers continued their stellar play this season with a 48-24 road win over their Hopkins County rival, the Como-Pickton Eagles. The Panthers would play well on both sides of the ball and never let their guard, leading to the win. Carson Mathis...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Trojans dominate Fruitvale at home

CUMBY — The Cumby Trojans picked up their first district win Friday with a dominant 64-38 over the Fruitvale Bobcats. The Trojans would control the game from the start and never let their guard down, leading to the victory. The first quarter began with six straight points for the...
FRUITVALE, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Lions take road win over Avinger, 64-41

AVINGER — The Saltillo Lions continued to roll through their district opponents Friday with a 64-41 win against the Avinger Indians. The Lions got off to a fast start and never looked back, leading to the victory. The first quarter would set the tone for the game, as the...
SALTILLO, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Ross powers Lady Lions past Avinger

AVINGER — The No. 4 Saltillo Lady Lions began the second half of their district schedule Friday with a 57-37 road win over the Avinger Lady Indians. After a competitive start, the Lady Lions turned up the heat in the second quarter, running away with the victory. The first...
AVINGER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Wildcats fend off Paris for district win

PARIS — The No. 11 Sulphur Springs Wildcats ended their losing streak Friday with a 60-53 road win over the Paris Wildcats. In a closely contested game, Sulphur Springs played hard and tough, outlasting Paris for the win. Malachi Myles led the way with 19 points, also adding eight...
PARIS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407

Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
BARTONVILLE, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Tony Hawk Calls For Garland, Texas To Honor Legendary Local Skater

In October 2022, Garland opened The Boneyard, a 46,000-square-foot skate park and the second-biggest in Texas. Now the park is receiving attention once again after famed pro skater Tony Hawk joined a North Texas social media group calling for the park to become “The Jon Comer Memorial Park” in honor of the local adaptive pro skateboarder legend.
GARLAND, TX
Trisha Faye

The Sands of Time

Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?

Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
TEXAS STATE
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Double Fatal Crash Shuts Down WB Interstate 30 in Mesquite

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite are shut down due to a double fatal crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-30W at Big Town Boulevard when an eighteen wheeler collided with a pickup truck. According to officials, one person was found dead at...
MESQUITE, TX
Corrie Writing

All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
DALLAS, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
DALLAS, TX

