Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Autopsy Completed
Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy was performed. A source told TMZ that an autopsy was completed on Saturday, but a cause of death has not been revealed. The L.A. County Coroner’s Officer is still waiting on the toxicology results, which could take some time. Once the results are in, a cause of death can be determined.
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He's Khloé Kardashian's Father
O.J. Simpson is clearing up the rumors about being Khloé Kardashian's biological father, once and for all. The former NFL star, 75, has long been the subject of outlandish speculation that he fathered the reality star as a result of an affair with Kris Jenner, whom he knew through his attorney and Jenner's ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death
More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36
Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Seemingly Struggled at Golden Globes Days Before Hospitalization, Cardiac Arrest
Despite being in good spirits, Lisa Marie Presley was seemingly struggling Tuesday during the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was in attendance to support Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The appearance came just two days before Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Following the news...
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
Video shows Lisa Marie Presley on the Golden Globes red carpet
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Stephanie Elam describes seeing Presley at the Golden Globes Awards just days earlier.
Comments / 0