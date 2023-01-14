ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
extratv

Lisa Marie Presley’s Autopsy Completed

Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy was performed. A source told TMZ that an autopsy was completed on Saturday, but a cause of death has not been revealed. The L.A. County Coroner’s Officer is still waiting on the toxicology results, which could take some time. Once the results are in, a cause of death can be determined.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Page Six

Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
RadarOnline

'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36

Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
People

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
