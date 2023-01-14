Read full article on original website
Lady Colonels Take Down Top 10 Team in the State
The Henderson County Lady Colonels faced off against the Bowling Green Lady Purples at Colonel Gym yesterday afternoon. In the opening period, the Lady Colonels would outscore the Lady Purples 16-10, as Lady Colonel senior guard Graci Risley scored 11 points in the quarter. In the second period, both teams would score 15 each, as the Lady Colonels would hold a 6 point lead over the Lady Purples heading into halftime with the score 31-25.
Colonels Take Care of Business With Road Win
The Henderson County Colonels took on the North Hardin Trojans on the road at Central Hardin High School yesterday afternoon in the RDT Construction New Years Classic. In the first period, the Trojans outscored the Colonels 12-11, as Colonel senior guard Gerard Thomas scored all 11 points in the quarter. In the second period, the Colonels outscored the Trojans 17-12, as the Colonels held a 4 point lead at halftime with the score 28-24.
Hot-Handed Tigers Just Shy of Century Mark in Bosse Rout
The Hopkinsville Tigers may be reluctant to leave the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase after evening their weekend record with a 99-59 blowout of Evansville Bosse on Saturday. Bubba Leavell and KeiMarion Smith, in particular, will be hard to get out the door of Harrison High School after the seniors combined to knock down 12 three-pointers in the win, part of 22 Tiger makes in two games.
County Continues Hot Run and Out of State Success
Despite accumulating four fouls and sitting for large stretches of the first and third quarters, Derrell Bateman had twenty plus on Friday night and did not foul out as he led the Colonels to a 69-55 victory north of the border. Christian County scooted up to Evansville to take on...
Cardinal Caravan Making Stop In Evansville
Fans will have a chance to get up and personal with the St. Louis Cardinals this Sunday at the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville. Former and current Cardinals Jason Motte, Kerry Robinson, Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore and James Naile will be there Kids 15 and under will receive one autograph from each player.
Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Henderson strip
(WEHT) - Officials say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Henderson strip on Sunday has died.
Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague
Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
KSP searching for escaped Western Kentucky inmate
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for an inmate who escaped the Webster County Detention Center. Police report that Richard Louis Harper, 45, of Morganfield, escaped from the detention center on Jan. 15 around 3:15 p.m. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says...
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky. Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson. Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky.
Entire Community Rallies Around Beloved Whitesville, Kentucky Man After Car Accident
Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone. There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon....
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
One dead, one hospitalized after oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County
We're learning new information about an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. Officials with the Greenville Fire Department tell us that a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion on Monday morning. Fire officials say it happened in the area of Highway 853 and...
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino
If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
Dubois County Court News – January 16, 2023
No Valid Driver’s License / Operating with Expired Plates: Deborah J. Decker, $141. Child Restraint System Violation / Speeding: Angel D. Nunez, $141. No Valid Driver’s License: Antonio Villalta, $141. Disregarding Official Traffic Control Device: Philip D. Letterman; Noe A. Garcia, $141. Speeding: Riddhish L. Patel; Richard L....
