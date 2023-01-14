Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
In MLK Classic finale, Franklin beats LC College Prep
Franklin dominated the first quarter of the final game of the MLK Classic and cruised to a 64-49 win over Lake Charles College Prep. The Hornets (10-3) opened the game with a 15-5 run and led the rest of the way. Prep (16-4) twice got within four points in the first half, but Franklin regained control by scoring the final four points of the first half and first four of the second half.
Lake Charles American Press
Belated gift lands in Goff’s lap, transfer Rias joins McNeese
Gary Goff got a belated Christmas present when spring classes started at McNeese State. Expecting 15 new players on campus, the McNeese head coach got a 16th gift under the tree. Linebacker C.J. Rias, a late addition to the transfer portal, signed with the Cowboys at the last minute. Rias...
Lake Charles American Press
Continuity: Cowgirls strive to maintain championship status
Following the best postseason run in program history, the McNeese State softball team will be working with new faces and moving familiar ones to new places in hopes of achieving the next goal – winning an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time. The Cowgirls begin play Feb. 10.
KTBS
Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
Lake Charles American Press
Jerry Douglas Anderson
Jerry Douglas Anderson, 74, of Sugartown, La., passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. After graduating from high school in Chilhowie, Va., Jerry went on to attend Washington County Technical School and joined his father’s family masonry business, continuing a family tradition that included his brother and other members of the community.
Lake Charles American Press
Joyce Cormier Bourque
Joyce Cormier Bourque, born in Pine Island on Aug. 5, 1939, daughter of the late Verly and Belzire (Weber) Cormier, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the age of 83. Joyce was a faithful member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bell City, where she sang in the choir. She also participated in the Bell City/Hayes Rosary Group.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
Lake Charles American Press
Debra Jones Reifsnider
Debra Denise Jones Reifsnider, 68, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2023, in her residence. Debra was born March 14, 1954, in Lake Charles, La. She was a 1972 graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University. She was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, but her true passions were always for God and her family. She was “the orchestrater” of all the family gatherings. She loved cooking and was truly the rock of the family. She was everyone’s “helping hand” and will be missed dearly.
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms
The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
Lake Charles American Press
Robert “Bob” Halpin Holland Sr.
Robert Halpin “Bob” Holland Sr., 68 years old, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was born on July 1, 1954, to Edward C. and Johnnie Halpin Holland in Beaumont, Texas. Bob graduated from DeRidder High School in 1972, and Louisiana State University in 1976. He was a...
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles American Press
Khristina Kibodeaux Guillory
Khristina Kibodeaux Guillory, age 59, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by those she loved most. Khristine, as we called her, was born on Nov. 5, 1963, to Billy and Beverly Kibodeaux in Lake Charles. Before graduating from LaGrange High School, she was an avid barrel racer—a fact not many knew about her.
Lake Charles American Press
Bruins use new defense to stop Warriors
Bell City broke out a new defense Monday morning to beat Oakdale 44-34 at the MLK Classic. Head coach Tracy Fontenot decided to switch the Bruins to a 1-3-1 zone the day before the game. The Bruins kept a double-digit lead most of the second half and held the Warriors to 20.7 percent shooting over the final 16 minutes.
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rain, severe storms possible today
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop late this morning in southeast Texas and are expected to make their way into Southwest Louisiana by the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a squall line will move across the region late this afternoon or evening and exit the region by midnight or very early Thursday morning.
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
Comments / 0