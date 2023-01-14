ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R98Go_0kEk3Xwg00

The Memphis Grizzlies (28-13) meet the Indiana Pacers (23-20) Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Grizzlies have been playing good basketball lately, winning 8-straight games dating back to Dec. 29. The most-recent win saw Memphis roll up a 135-129 win, its most offensive production since dropping 142 points Dec. 15.

The Pacers are coming off a 113-111 loss against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night, and now face the red-hot Grizz less than 24 hours later. The good news is that Indiana is 21-8 ATS in the past 29 games when playing on no rest.

Grizzlies at Pacers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:35 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Grizzlies -400 (bet $400 to win $100) | Pacers +325 (bet $100 to win $325)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Grizzlies -8.5 (-105) | Pacers +8.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 234.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Grizzlies at Pacers key injuries

Grizzlies

  • G Dillon Brooks (ankle) questionable
  • F Brandon Clarke (hip) out
  • G John Konchar (illness) out

Pacers

  • S Kendall Brown (leg) out
  • G Tyrese Haliburton (knee) out
  • G Aaron Nesmith (illness) questionable
  • C Myles Turner (back) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Grizzlies at Pacers picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 119, Pacers 116

The Grizzlies (-400) will cost you 4 times your potential return, and that’s risky business for a road team.

While Memphis is red-hot lately, this could still be a very close game.

PASS.

The PACERS +8.5 (-115) are a solid 7-2 ATS across the past 8 games overall, while going 6-1 ATS in the past 7 outings at home. Indiana is a respectable 4-1 ATS in the past 5 games against winning teams, too.

The Grizzlies -7.5 (-108) have won 8 consecutive games, but Memphis has failed to cover the past 3 outings overall. It is also 2-8 ATS in the past 10 games on the road against teams with a winning overall home record.

OVER 234.5 (-110) is the lean, but go with a half-unit at the most.

The Over is 5-0 in the past 5 games overall for the Grizzlies, while going 4-0 in the past 4 games against teams with a winning overall record.

The Over is also 6-3 in the previous 9 outings for the Pacers, while going 6-2 in the past 8 when playing with no rest.

The Over is 4-1 in the past 5 meetings in Indianapolis, while cashing at a 6-1 clip in the past 7 meetings overall.

