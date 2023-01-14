ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland at Gonzaga odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The Portland Pilots (9-10, 1-3 WCC) and the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) meet Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Portland vs. Gonzaga odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Pilots are coming off a solid 92-87 win over San Francisco last time out Wednesday as a 1-point underdog, snapping a 5-game losing and non-cover skid. The Over was also a rare event, as the Under had been 4-1 in the prior 5 outings for Portland.

The Bulldogs nipped BYU on Wednesday, winning 75-74. Gonzaga didn’t come close to covering the 7-point spread, and it is just 2-10-1 ATS across the past 13 games overall. The Under has hit in 3 in a row for the Zags.

Portland at Gonzaga odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board (OTB)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Portland +18.5 (-115) | Gonzaga -18.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 159.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Portland at Gonzaga picks and predictions

Prediction

Gonzaga 84, Portland 74

The money line is OTB at the time of publishing.

However, this should be a closer game, and playing Gonzaga would be too risky anyway.

PORTLAND +18.5 (-115) is a decent play at home, as there is a lot of wiggle room.

Gonzaga -18.5 (-105) has managed a 2-7-1 ATS mark across the past 10 games at home, while going 5-19-3 ATS in the previous 27 games overall.

The Pilots haven’t exactly been killing it against the number, either, going 1-5 ATS in the past 6 games overall, and 0-4 ATS in the past 4 on the road. However, the underdog is 5-0 ATS in the past 5 meetings in this series.

UNDER 159.5 (-110) is the lean, but go with a half-unit play at most.

The Under is on a 4-0 run in the past 4 road games for Portland, while the Under is 5-1 in the past 6 games for Gonzaga following a non-cover. There are a lot of trends to the Over for both sides, too, however, so be careful.

