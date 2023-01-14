Read full article on original website
Debbie Hunt Deckard
Debbie Hunt Deckard, age 73, of Glasgow, Kentucky went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbus, Indiana on November 21, 1949 to Burl Hunt and the late Ruth Burgess Hunt and raised on the farm in Lamb, Kentucky. She began her working career at Kentucky Pants and later retired from Sumitomo. Debbie was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist Church and served in many capacities where she was known by many as Nanny. She loved her family dearly and was a devoted wife, mother, nanny, daughter, sister, and friend.
Benton A. Cowles
Benton A. Cowles, age 70 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 18, 1952 to the late Ruble B. and Maggie Cassady Cowles. He was united in marriage for forty-seven years to his best friend and helpmate, Teresa Gregory Cowles, until they were parted by his passing.
Sallie Marolynn Adams
Sallie Marolynn Adams, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 15th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Marolynn was born in Gamaliel, KY on March 27, 1952, a daughter of the late Clara (Page) and Arthur Parke. On October 3, 1970, she married Jackie Adams at the home of Sallie...
Edward Gustave Fox
Edward Gustave Fox, 67, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 6, 1955 in Orlando, Florida to the late Eugene Spencer Fox and Wanda Pauline Januszewski Fox. Edward was a former project manager at Tek Systems and was of the Christian faith. He loved history, aviation, and bird watching.
Perry D. Garmon
Perry D. Garmon, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor and a son of the late Omar Leslie Garmon and Lena Mae Wimpee Garmon. He is survived by his...
Wilma Lee Landrum
Wilma Lee Landrum, 90, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. She was born September 9, 1932 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Harry D. Button and Lela Mae Matthews Button. Wilma retired from Sorenson as a quality supervisor and was a longtime member of Boyds Creek Church. She loved her family dearly and was an exceptional cook.
Ms. Cindy (Gibson) Ritchie
Ms. Cindy (Gibson) Ritchie, age 61, of Versailles, Kentucky and formerly of Cave City passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Cindy was born on July 18, 1961, a daughter of the late Charles Owen and Eva Jean (Geralds) Gibson. She graduated from Caverna High School in 1979 and retired from the Hart County Child Support Office in 2014. She enjoyed traveling, having seen all of the lower forty-eight and always on the lookout for Moose, she was an avid UK fan, but more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, and her family.
Matthew Todd Webb
Matthew Todd Webb, age 48, of Bonnieville, KY, passed Friday, January 13, 2023. He was member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church for 38 years. He was driver for the late Matthew Shrock. He was the son of the late Charles Webb and Janet Copelin Webb. He is also survived...
Kathleen Arterburn
Kathleen Arterburn, 92 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at University of Louisville Hospital. The Monroe County native was a daughter of the late Lonnie Jent and Janie Gregory Jent. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Helen Crawford and a sister, Dean Ciburn. She was a retired restaurant server and a member of White Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
Jason Turner
Jason Turner, 39, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Conyers, GA, he was the son of Thomas Nightingale and Elizabeth Minnieman Hammons. He is survived by his life companion and the mother of his children Ashley Smith. In life he enjoyed fishing, gardening and carving walking sticks. He was a septic tank repairman and self employed carpenter.
Area Basketball Schedule for Wednesday, January 18, 2023
THE GIRLS ALL “A” FOURTH REGION TOURNAMENT RESUMES TONIGHT WITH THE SEMIFINAL ROUND AT MONROE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WHERE THE GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIES WILL TAKE ON CUMBERLAND COUNTY AT 6:00. WE’LL HAVE THE BROADCAST STARTING AT 5:50 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN TOMPKINSVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3.
Tex Browning
Tex Browning, 79, of Brownsville passed away Jan. 12, 2023 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a carpenter and was an employee of Cassidy’s Cherry Reproductions. He was a son of the late Ewing Browning and Ethel Meredith Browning. He was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Browning and a daughter, Valerie Ann Pierce.
Audrey Angle Tierney
Audrey Angle Tierney, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at The Village Manor Assisted Living facilities in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on December 26, 1936, to the late Van G. Angle and Molly Viola Hood Angle. Mrs. Tierney had worked as a Flight attendant with American Airlines for over 30 years. She was a longtime resident of New York City and Roxbury, Connecticut. In retirement she lived in The Villages, Florida. Audrey loved to travel and loved Broadway Theater. She was a gourmet cook and lover of fine art. Audrey was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
George Salem Jones
George Salem Jones of Green County, Kentucky, son of the late William F. Jones and Joan Turran Jones, was born on Friday, April 21, 1939 in Washington, D.C. and departed this life on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was 83 years, 8 months and 23 days of age.
William “Bill” Vien
William “Bill” Vien, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence. A native of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Alfred “Joe” Vien and Constance “Connie” Vien. Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing,...
Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham
Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away January 15, 2023, at the Hospice House. Eva was born to the proud parents of Thomas Obrey Demunbrun and Louie Beckner Demunbrun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Graham; a daughter, Heather Renee Graham; a sister, Mary Welch; brothers, John Demunbrun and Sampson Demunbrun. Eva was a registered nurse and a member of Otter Gap Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ella Mae Geralds Curtis
Mrs. Ella Mae (Geralds) Curtis, age 72, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Ella Mae was born on May 17, 1950, the daughter of the late Elmer Edgar and Kathleen Elizabeth (Spears) Geralds. She was an Avon Sales Representative and enjoyed watching westerns, spending time with her family, canning, and gardening.
Several gather for local MLK Jr. march, service in Glasgow
GLASGOW — The pews of First Baptist Church were full on Monday as several people of all ethnicities gathered to celebrate the legacy of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event began outside the Barren County Courthouse at noon with brief comments and a...
Indiana fugitive arrested in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police arrested a fugitive from Indiana in Glasgow on Sunday. Before the arrest, Glasgow Police made a traffic stop along S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. A vehicle had an expired registration plate, according to a news release. Officers confirmed Richard A. Young, 64, of Edmonton, was a fugitive...
